Genshin Impact Memes: Here Are Some Of The Best Memes On Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has been a part of many memes since the day of its release which mainly includes Paimon as emergency food. Read on to know more.

genshin impact

Since its release on 28th September, Genshin Impact has taken the gaming world by storm and had more viewers on Twitch than Fortnite on the day of its release. Just like every famous game, memes also become a part of Genshin Impact which is mainly on Paimon. This fairy character is very famous among the players as emergency food. Continue reading to see some of the best memes and characters.

Genshin Impact Memes Images

Here are some of the best memes that are decently famous on Twitter: 

1. This one is a meme involving the usage of boats

2. This one is a meme involving spiderman

3. This meme is on Diluc (as he is one of the top tier characters) and Devil May Cry

4. One of the most famous memes is on Paimon who is also known as the emergency food among the Genshin Impact player base.

5. Another meme on Paimon being food

Genshin Impact Characters

Mondstadt Characters

  • 1. Klee
    • Element - Pyro
    • Weapon - Catalyst
  • 2. Jean
    • Element - Anemo
    • Weapon - Sword
  • 3. Venti
    • Element - Anemo
    • Weapon - Bow
  • 4. Mona
    • Element - Hydro
    • Weapon - Catalyst
  • 5. Diluc
    • Element - Pyro
    • Weapon - Claymore
  • 6. Amber
    • Element - Pyro
    • Weapon - Bow
  • 7. Kaeya
    • Element - Electro
    • Weapon - Catalyst
  • 8. Sucrose
    • Element - Anemo
    • Weapon - Catalyst
  • 9. Razor
    • Element - Electro
    • Weapon - Claymore
  • 10. Barbara
    • Element - Hydro
    • Weapon - Catalyst
  • 11. Noelle
    • Element - Geo
    • Weapon - Claymore
  • 12. Bennett
    • Element - Pyro
    • Weapon - Sword
  • 13. Fischl
    • Element - Electro
    • Weapon - Bow

Liyue Characters

  • 14. Keqing
    • Element - Electro
    • Weapon - Sword
  • 15. Qiqi
    • Element - Cryo
    • Weapon - Sword
  • 16. Xiao
    • Element - Anemo
    • Weapon - Polearm
  • 17. Xingqiu
    • Element - Hydro
    • Weapon - Sword
  • 18. Chongyun
    • Element - Cyro
    • Weapon - Claymore
  • 19. Ningguang
    • Element - Geo
    • Weapon - Catalyst
  • 20. Xiangling
    • Element - Pyro
    • Weapon - Polearm
  • 21. Beidou
    • Element - Electro
    • Weapon - Claymore

Genshin Impact Download

Genshin Impact was officially released on 28th September and has since been available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there: Check here 

