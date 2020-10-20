Genshin Impact Memes: Here Are Some Of The Best Memes On Genshin Impact

Since its release on 28th September, Genshin Impact has taken the gaming world by storm and had more viewers on Twitch than Fortnite on the day of its release. Just like every famous game, memes also become a part of Genshin Impact which is mainly on Paimon. This fairy character is very famous among the players as emergency food. Continue reading to see some of the best memes and characters.

Genshin Impact Memes Images

Here are some of the best memes that are decently famous on Twitter:

1. This one is a meme involving the usage of boats

2. This one is a meme involving spiderman

3. This meme is on Diluc (as he is one of the top tier characters) and Devil May Cry

4. One of the most famous memes is on Paimon who is also known as the emergency food among the Genshin Impact player base.

5. Another meme on Paimon being food

Genshin Impact Characters

Mondstadt Characters

1. Klee Element - Pyro Weapon - Catalyst

2. Jean Element - Anemo Weapon - Sword

3. Venti Element - Anemo Weapon - Bow

4. Mona Element - Hydro Weapon - Catalyst

5. Diluc Element - Pyro Weapon - Claymore

6. Amber Element - Pyro Weapon - Bow

7. Kaeya Element - Electro Weapon - Catalyst

8. Sucrose Element - Anemo Weapon - Catalyst

9. Razor Element - Electro Weapon - Claymore

10. Barbara Element - Hydro Weapon - Catalyst

11. Noelle Element - Geo Weapon - Claymore

12. Bennett Element - Pyro Weapon - Sword

13. Fischl Element - Electro Weapon - Bow



Liyue Characters

14. Keqing Element - Electro Weapon - Sword

15. Qiqi Element - Cryo Weapon - Sword

16. Xiao Element - Anemo Weapon - Polearm

17. Xingqiu Element - Hydro Weapon - Sword

18. Chongyun Element - Cyro Weapon - Claymore

19. Ningguang Element - Geo Weapon - Catalyst

20. Xiangling Element - Pyro Weapon - Polearm

21. Beidou Element - Electro Weapon - Claymore



Genshin Impact Download

Genshin Impact was officially released on 28th September and has since been available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there: Check here

