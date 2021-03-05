Genshin Impact Xiao: How Tall Is Xiao In Genshin Impact? Find Out Here

Genshin Impact 1.3 introduced Xiao, the latest character that players can get via the game's Wish system. Xiao is a Polearm user, who is of the Anemo type and he is able to deal a huge amount of damage to his enemies but at the cost of his own health. Continue reading this article to know about the height of Genshin Impact Xiao as of the latest update.

How Tall is Xiao in Genshin Impact

The exact heights of the characters in Genshin Impact have never been made canon by its developer, miYoHo. Other important information like birthdays about characters is available in the game. So the players have done a lot of comparisons and research by themselves by taking into account things like trailers, in-game assets, and character models. It is estimated that Xiao is of 5’2" height which is the same height as Fischl, Xiangling, Noelle, and Keqing.

Xiao is probably not the best character for the players who are creating a party for the purpose of exploration only. But for those who are making a combat party, he is surely a very powerful option. His Anemo abilities let's him create Swirl reactions with Electro, Hydro, Cryo, or Pyro characters, this is the main reason why many players choose to make him the main DPS character. So his height doesn't matter in this case.

Now all the characters in the game walk, run, sprint, and climb at a speed that is purely determined by their body size. Currently, there are three different body sizes and two genders in Genshin Impact. The body types are as mentioned-below:

Adult Male

Adult Female

Teenage Male

Teenage Female

Child Male

Child Female

Genshin Impact Update

Previously miHoYo had made an announcement that the Genshin Impact updates will come at regular six-week intervals, and the company has been following their mentioned schedule closely. So keeping aside the delays and problems, it means that the upcoming update of Version 1.4 of Genshin Impact is definitely going to be released on the 17th of March, 2021. This will also depend on the time zones and region.

