Ghost Of Tsushima 1.20 Update Implements Various Bug Fixes For Legends

Sucker Punch Productions has rolled out a new patch update for its latest action-adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima. The update titled Ghost of Tsushima 1.20 is now live on servers and it focuses primarily on addressing some bugs that have been affecting the game. Let's take a look at everything arriving with the new Ghost of Tsushima update.

Ghost of Tsushima patch notes

Sucker Punch Productions has confirmed that the new Ghost of Tsushima 1.20 update is available for players and that it comes with various bug fixes for 'Ghost of Tsushima: Legends'.

The update will take up around 620 MB, which is quite small, however, the developers haven't specified the exact changes that will be coming with the patch. However, players can expect some graphic improvements as the game is also playable on the PS5.

As noted earlier, the exact changes arriving with the latest patch haven't been detailed; however, you can take a look at all the improvements that were recently made to the game with an earlier patch.

Addresses recent crashes in Survival missions in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Minor bug fixes.

New "Fill Party" option for Gold and Nightmare Survival missions, Nightmare Story missions, and all three chapters of "The Tale of Iyo" Raid. Includes options such as specific goals like Complete all Bonus Objectives, Complete story missions without getting wounded, etc. Find players only with microphones enabled Party ownership

Improvements to network stability and Legends multiplayer mode.

Adjustments to Resolve gains in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Fixes an issue with melee and ranged Resolve gain perks.

Improvements to various Legends bug and crash fixes are also included.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available only on the PlayStation 4 as it was launched exclusively on the console. The game can also be played on the PS5 via backwards compatibility. It is unlikely that the video game will be released on other platforms such as the Xbox Series X or Windows PC, considering that Sucker Punch Productions is actually a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Image credits: PlayStation website