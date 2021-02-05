Ghost Of Tsushima 1.20 Update Implements Various Bug Fixes For Legends

Quick links:
Sucker Punch Productions has rolled out a new patch update for its latest action-adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima. The update titled Ghost of Tsushima 1.20 is now live on servers and it focuses primarily on addressing some bugs that have been affecting the game. Let's take a look at everything arriving with the new Ghost of Tsushima update.
Sucker Punch Productions has confirmed that the new Ghost of Tsushima 1.20 update is available for players and that it comes with various bug fixes for 'Ghost of Tsushima: Legends'.
The update will take up around 620 MB, which is quite small, however, the developers haven't specified the exact changes that will be coming with the patch. However, players can expect some graphic improvements as the game is also playable on the PS5.
As noted earlier, the exact changes arriving with the latest patch haven't been detailed; however, you can take a look at all the improvements that were recently made to the game with an earlier patch.
Ghost of Tsushima is currently available only on the PlayStation 4 as it was launched exclusively on the console. The game can also be played on the PS5 via backwards compatibility. It is unlikely that the video game will be released on other platforms such as the Xbox Series X or Windows PC, considering that Sucker Punch Productions is actually a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Image credits: PlayStation website