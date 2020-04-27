GTA 4 Requirements: Check If Your PC Can Run The Epic Gangsta Game Swiftly

Quick links:
Released in 2008, GTA 4 has been stealing hearts with its incredible gaming interface that provides a gamer to live a life of a gangster. To enjoy the life of Niko Bellic, an Eastern European immigrant and explore the Liberty city with top-speed car chases, bank robberies, shocking shoot-outs and other missions. However, before downloading this incredible game on your PC you need to fulfil certain GTA 4 requirements to run it efficiently on your system without crashing it. The GTA 4 Minimum system requirements include Windows XP, a graphic card of at least 256MB and more. Below are the listed GTA 4 requirements that you need to fulfil before downloading and running the game.
Also Read | How to set yourself looking for work in GTA 5 online and participate in VIP work?
Also Read | Learn what are the FIFA 20 minimum requirements to run the game on PC
Also Read | GTA 5 requirements: Here are the minimum & recommended system requirements; read
Also Read | CS GO requirements: Know what are the system requirements to run CS GO smoothly on your PC