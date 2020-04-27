GTA 4 Requirements: Check If Your PC Can Run The Epic Gangsta Game Swiftly

Gaming

GTA 4 requirements that you must know before downloading the gangsta life of Niko on your PC. Know what are the minimum & recommended system requirements

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
gta 4 requirements

Released in 2008, GTA 4 has been stealing hearts with its incredible gaming interface that provides a gamer to live a life of a gangster. To enjoy the life of Niko Bellic, an Eastern European immigrant and explore the Liberty city with top-speed car chases, bank robberies, shocking shoot-outs and other missions. However, before downloading this incredible game on your PC you need to fulfil certain GTA 4 requirements to run it efficiently on your system without crashing it. The GTA 4 Minimum system requirements include Windows XP, a graphic card of at least 256MB and more. Below are the listed GTA 4 requirements that you need to fulfil before downloading and running the game.

Also Read | How to set yourself looking for work in GTA 5 online and participate in VIP work?

GTA 4 Minimum Requirements to run the game swiftly

  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz
  • CPU Speed: 1.8 GHz
  • RAM: 1 GB for Windows XP or 1.5 GB for Windows Vista
  • Operating System: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3 / Windows 7
  • Graphics Card: 256MB NVIDIA 7900+ / 256MB ATI X1900+
  • 3D: Yes
  • Hardware T&L: Yes
  • Pixel Shader: 3.0
  • Vertex Shader: 3.0
  • Sound Card: Yes
  • Free Disk Space: 16 GB
  • Dedicated Video RAM: 256 MB

Also Read | Learn what are the FIFA 20 minimum requirements to run the game on PC 

GTA 4 System Requirements (Recommended Requirements)

  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz
  • CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz
  • RAM: 2 GB (Windows XP) 2.5 GB (Windows Vista)
  • Operating System: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3 / Windows 7
  • Graphics Card: 512MB NVIDIA 8600+ / 512MB ATI 3870+
  • 3D: Yes
  • Hardware T&L: Yes
  • Pixel Shader: 3.0
  • Vertex Shader: 3.0
  • Sound Card: Yes
  • Free Disk Space: 18 GB
  • Dedicated Video RAM: 512 MB

Also Read | GTA 5 requirements: Here are the minimum & recommended system requirements; read

Also Read | CS GO requirements: Know what are the system requirements to run CS GO smoothly on your PC

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories