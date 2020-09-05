How Many College Games Do You Play In NBA 2K21? All College Teams In My Career Mode

NBA 2K21 has now been released and fans have been making the most of it. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. It’s My Career mode still remains one of the most played games modes in NBA 2K21. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the career mode in NBA 2K21. Read more to know other details about NBA 2K21 and it’s my career mode.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Release Time: When Can You Start Playing The New NBA?

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Demo Released With 4 NBA Teams, MyPlayer Mode And Innovative Gameplay

List of all college-level teams featured in NBA 2K21

@azianwitswag The Neighborhood moved to 2K Beach and MyCAREER has 10 real college basketball teams. Your story begins on 9/4 #2KDay



Reply #unsubscribe to opt-out. — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) August 28, 2020

NBA 2K21’s players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. Currently, “how many college games do you play in NBA 2K21” is one of the most asked questions amongst the gaming community. The game’s My Career mode starts off with building a player from the scrap and a match. The players start off from the high school level matches until performance takes them up the ladder to some of the most experienced college-level matches. The players need to perform well in these matches in order to get a good NBA player rating also be drafted by a popular team.

There are a total of 10 games a player need to complete during their high-school and college-level playing days. This is a must and all players need to play these games before becoming pro and playing for a well-established NBA club. The players are needed to compete against 10 teams before going pro. Here are all the colleges and their teams that will be featured in NBA 2K21 My Career mode.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Early Access: When Can We Start Playing NBA 2K21?

Michigan State

UConn

Florida

Gonzaga

Syracuse

Texas Tech

Oklahoma

UCL

Villanova University

West Virginia

More about NBA 2K21 career mode

The career mode certainly has been one of the most attractive points about NBA 2K21. But the players have figured out how to do the badge glitch, which gives them a badge boost in their My Career game mode. The players often rely on such techniques to improve their XP and complete the badges. This also helps by increasing the attributes of the player and even their badge attributes. A number of players online have also managed to figure out how to max up their badges in just a day of being released. Well here are the steps to do the badge glitch in NBA 2K21.

Play the first My Career Highschool match

Do not complete the game

Quit the game after getting the attributes but do not let it get completed

Close the entire application and Re-start the same game

Start the game again

Play the highschool game again

This will help by increasing the badge attribute and your player’s X

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Badge Glitch: How To Max Out The Player Attributes In The Latest NBA Game?

Also Read | NBA 2K21 VC And Pre-order Mamba Forever Edition Not Working; Read Details Here