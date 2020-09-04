NBA 2K21 Release Time: When Can You Start Playing The New NBA?

NBA 2K21 has been creating much anticipation amongst the basketball community lately. The game is supposed to be released on September 4, 2020, and the players can’t seem to be patient for the release. The game is supposed to go live today but the exact time is yet not known by a lot of people. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 release.

NBA 2K21 release time and date

The makers have confirmed 00:00 BST to be the release time for NBA 2K21. The Microsoft Store is also selling the game on their servers and has confirmed 04:00 UTC to be applied for the release of NBA 2K21. This converts to 00:00 ET on the 4th and 21:00 PT on September 3rd. Thus every console and country might have a different release time.

Talking about the PS4 and Steam release of the game, the game will be available to play on 07:00 BST. The players might just need to be a bit patient as NBA 2K21 gets released online. Apart from the release date, the players have been asking about the upgrade to the next-gen consoles. Read more to know about NBA 2K21.

It's finally #2KDay 🙌 What's the first thing you're doing in 2K21? pic.twitter.com/WIZgXHtMrn — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 4, 2020

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 is being released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball".

Along with the release date, the makers had also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. NBA 2K21 is available at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

It’s almost #2KDay Pre-load is LIVE on PS4 and Xbox One



Make sure you’re ready and download + install NBA 2K21 right now 🎮 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 2, 2020

Before the release date, the makers had already revealed two cover athletes who have gained a lot of popularity amongst the NBA gamers. Damian Lillard from Portland Trail Blazers was announced as the cover star for the current-gen version of NBA 2K21 and on the other hand, Pelicans' Zion Williamson from New Orleans is finalized to be on the sleeve for the next-gen version of NBA 2K21. The makers have also released a trailer for the game which has gained a lot of attention on various social media sites.

