How To Change Hair In Watch Dogs: Legion? Is It Possible To Change Hairstyle In Game?

Watch Dogs: Legion has just hit the stores and the players are going wild. Character customisation has become a crucial part of any game. Players want the most detailed level of customization available to them so that they can create a look that is unique and according to their tastes and preferences. Watch Dogs: Legion gives the player the ability to go into in-depth customisation for their character by providing a vast catalog of customization options. Players have been wondering how to change hair in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion Masks: Find Out Locations To All Masks In Game

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion Beekeeper; Learn More About This Unique Skilled-operative In Game

How to change hair in Watch Dogs: Legion?

Players try to customize their characters in the wildest ways possible as any customization can be changed instantly. This isn’t the case with real life, where a person who tries a bizarre hairstyle can be stuck for months with it if it doesn’t work for them. Watch Dogs: Legion has followed this real-life situation and not provided any sort of hairstyle customization in the game. As the game allows the player to recruit any NPC from the game, it already provides the player with a diverse set of characters with varying hairstyles. So the game does not allow the player to change the hairstyle of any character.

Watch Dogs: Legion Character Customization

Although the game does not allow the player to change the hairstyle of their characters, there are a lot of other customization options for the players to choose from. Players can change the wardrobes, masks, and much more in the game. In the wardrobe, players can change the top, bottoms, shoes and gloves, bags, etc. Players just need to head over to the clothes store to purchase these options and equip them through the wardrobe. Masks are scattered throughout the City of London and players unlock the masks by finding these scattered mask boxes.

Watch Dogs: Legion Best recruits

The entire game of Watch Dogs: Legion spins around enlisting NPCs and building a group to overrule the overseeing assortment of London. Players must be careful while enlisting NPCs as these are the playable characters in the game as well. Players should remember their details and ranges of abilities while building an ideal group. Characters that pass on in the game, don't return, so the players need to continually manufacture a group while playing the game. Here are probably the best Watch Dogs: Legion Recruits:

Hacker

Drone Expert

Hitman

Paramedic

Beekeeper

Football Hooligan

Getaway Driver

Anarchist

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion Hitman Location: Where To Find One Of The Best Recruits In Game?

Also read: How To Save Watch Dogs: Legion? Here's All We Know About New Ubisoft Game