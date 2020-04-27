How To Get Video Chest In Mobile Legends To Get Extra Battle Points?

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is evidently one of the most played games out there for mobile platforms. Mobile Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena game for the mobile platform which has a massive active gamer base of 75 million. Through the years, a number of ways to cheat the game using Mod APKs have been famous on the internet in order to get extra diamonds and other benefits, but now, a rather simple way to get the video chest in Mobile Legend has now been brought to light by many netizens. Check it out below -

How to get Video Chest in Mobile Legends

The video chest booster in Mobile Legends generally allows players to get a bump in Battle Points (BP). Having higher Battle Points enables players to explore the world of Mobile Legends furthermore. But the video chests which allow players to get Battle Points cannot be found so very often. This little hack can actually allow players to get and open all the Video Chest easily, without even playing a battle match. Check it out below -

Turn off the live stream of the game (If you have one) Go to Custome mode of Mobile Legends Click on Practice mode to initiate a battle Pick any hero/character of your choice Click Start and commence the battle While the loading screen is still on, Turn off the WiFi/Data connection from your device The game will still take you to the battle screen Click on the settings tab then quit the game Once the game is quit, Mobile Legends will announce you as the winner Turn on the WiFi/Data connection again while being on the results screen Go back to the home page and open inventory and then open the video chest tab Click on the Video Chest tab and select 'Max' Maximum Video Chest will be then available for the player to increase their Battle Points.

