How To Update Mobile Legends On IOS And What's New With Latest Update?

Mobile Legends has rolled out a new update, 1.4.70, to Android and iOS users. The update brings a host of new features along with new and revamped heroes, new skins, hero adjustments, battlefield adjustments and a number of events. The developers have started rolling out new features with certain updates set to roll out in days to come.

However, a number of iOS users were concerned that they did not receive the new Mobile Legends update on their devices. In that case, you can manually download the update from the App Store. So, for users who aren’t aware of how to manually update Mobile Legends from the App Store, here’s how you can do it.

How to update Mobile Legends on iOS

Step 1: Open the App Store

Step 2: Tap the Updates tab at the bottom of the page

Step 3: Open the App Store, then tap Today at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Pull down the page with your finger and let go. Try again if you still can’t find the latest Mobile Legends update “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”.

Step 5: Once you find it, click on the update button.

However, if you are still not able to find the latest update, you should note not all iOS players may get the update at the same time. It may take some more time for you to be able to get the latest update. Also, you can try restarting your device as it may help.

Mobile Legends update for iOS - What's new

A new 515 eParty will start on April 25 (Server time). This will be followed by free heroes and new skins.

New Hero Popol and Kupa - Icefield companions have already arrived and have been on sale starting April 21.

Magic Chess: First Official Season - "Frozenland Pioneers" is also set to begin on April 24. All new heroes, synergies, equipment items, little commanders and chessboards are yet to arrive.

Image credits: Mobile Legends