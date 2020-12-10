How To Holster Weapon In Cyber 2077? Know All About The New CD Projekt Release

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking how to holster weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the number of irregularities experienced. So to answer their question, how to holster weapon in Cyberpunk 2077, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about how to holster weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to holster weapon in Cyberpunk 2077?

The players have recently been talking about ways to holster weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. This is because the players have been given an option to carry multiple guns and use them at any given time in the game. Mastering the weapons system in this game can be very useful.

To holster weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, the players just need to double-tap the draw weapon dedicated control button to open the weapons holster. We have listed the controls according to different gaming platforms down below. The players can also press and hold the Draw Weapon button to bring up the weapon wheel and choose the desired weapon with the cursor.

For Cyberpunk 2077 PC players: Double-tap Alt

For Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox players: Double-tap Y

For Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation players: Double-tap Triangle

More about Cyberpunk 2077

To improve your gaming experience, we have also listed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements. All the data and the pictures have been taken from Cyberpunk 2077 official website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new action role-playing game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020.

Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

