How To Mute Players In GTA 5? Easy Steps To Mute Players From Your Game Session

Rockstar Games have been one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest game is GTA 5 and has been one of the most played games all over the globe. A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. We have picked some of the most asked questions and have answered them. Read more to know about Rockstar Games' GTA.

Also Read | Blue622 Dead At 30: Reason Behind His Death & Reaction Of The GTA 5 Community To The News

Also Read | GTA 5 Online Offering Free Nagasaki Ultralight Just For Logging In This Week

How to mute players in GTA 5?

A number of players have been asking things like, how to mute a player in GTA 5. This is a common question as the game gives the players an option to talk to anyone in the game gaming session. There are also times that the players forget about their mic which can be heard by everyone who is in the same session. Thus players need to mute these voices in order to enjoy a commentary-free GTA. Here are some easy steps that show how to mute a player in GTA 5.

Open up the Pause Menu

Go to “Online”

Search and select “Players”

Select the player name you want to Mute

Select “Options”

Choose “Toggle Mute”

Also Read | GTA Players Have Become So Rich That They Are Having Trouble Counting Money

Mute Group voice chat

Go to the Interaction Menu

Search and select “Voice Chat”

Select the group that you want to mute from your Voice Chat

More about GTA

The makers have announced that they are going to release the biggest update for GTA 5 in the year 2020. They have been calling it the summer update but the nothing has been released yet. There are a number of expectations from the makers to include some new missions and heists. They have not released any confirm date for the GTA 5 new update. But the latest weekly update might have a hint for the upcoming GTA 5 new update. The current weekly update is going to be valid until August 11 which is very unusual.

Because this update has been stretched out, players have been speculating that the summer update is on its way. Till now, Rockstar games have not given out any information but there are certainly some speculations for GTA 5 new update. The players can now expect a brand new location to play in along with some new heists. The makers had said the update will feature the “latest take on Heists in an entirely new location".

Also Read | Best Casino Game To Make Chips In GTA 5 Online: Easy Games To Earn Fast Money

Also Read | GTA 5 New Update: Release Date And What To Expect From The New Update