How To Install PUBG Mobile Without Using One's Internet Connection?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is one of the most addictive Battle Royale games developed by PUBG Corporation and published by Tencent Games. It is a persistent online game which consumes a lot of data. The game also takes up a huge amount of data during the installation process. However, if you are looking to avoid exhausting your mobile data while still installing the app, we bring you a quick workaround that will help you install PUBG Mobile with as little data as possible.

Please note that this trick only works on Android devices; iOS does not support this option. Therefore, users will need to go to the App Store to install the game directly.

How to install PUBG Mobile on Android without an internet connection?

You can install PUBG on offline by transferring the PUBG Mobile app to your phone using a file transfer app. There are a number of media and file transfer apps on the Google Play Store. This includes apps like Share Me, Shareit, Xender, and Easy Share, among others.

Install any one of the file transfer apps listed above and on your phone and your friend’s phone and follow the steps given below to transfer the PUBG Mobile on your phone.

Step 1: First, you will need to transfer the PUBG Mobile APK file from your friend’s device using the file-sharing apps that have been installed on your devices.

Step 2: The sender will need to stay within the app and go to Files > Android > obb (folder). In the folder, they will need to open the ‘com.tencent.ig’ folder and click on ‘main.11460.com.tencent.ig.obb’ file and transfer it to the receiver’s handset.

Please note that the file name may vary sometimes and not be the same for every device. It also varies from version to version, however, you will be able to find the obb file with ‘main…..com.tencent.ig.obb’ file in the folder.

Step 3: Now, the sender will have to go to Files > Android > data (folder) using the file-sharing app and select the entire folder which has the name ‘com.tencent.ig’ and send it to the receiver’s phone.

Step 4: After receiving all the three files/folders on your device, you will need to click on the PUBG Mobile APK file and install it on your phone. Once you have installed the game on your phone, you can close it.

Step 5: You can also exit the file-sharing app and open the File Manager.

Step 6: Head over to the folder where your file sharing app keeps the received files and click on the obb file and move it to Phone Storage > Android > obb (folder).

You will also need to make a new folder here (in the obb folder) and name it ‘com.tencent.ig’.

Step 7: Now, paste that obb file in this new folder.

Step 8: Head back to the received files folder in the file-sharing app and move the ‘com.tencent.ig’ folder to Phone Storage > Android > data (folder). Congrats. You’re done.

Image credits: PUBG