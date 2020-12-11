Last Updated:

How To Open Inventory In Cyberpunk 2077? Find Out About All The Controls

Knowing how to open inventory is one of the most important controls in any of the open-world games. Read on to know how to open inventory in Cyberpunk 2077.

The starting or the prologue of Cyberpunk 2077 is a few hours long tutorial that is essential to help you in getting a proper and comfortable feel for surviving in the Night City. From plenty of new mechanics including stealth, hacking enemies, and even how to holster weapons, there is a lot of things that you will learn. Keep reading to know about one of the most important controls, the Cyberpunk 2077 inventory button.

How to Open Inventory in Cyberpunk 2077?

Here are all of the many ways which you can use to access inventory in Cyberpunk 2077:

  • For PC Players: Press O on your keyboard for a direct path to your inventory. However, you can also open the Game Menu by pressing I on your keyboard. These are the default options; you can also change all some key bindings in the Settings menu.
    • If you’re on PC and playing with a controller, the below tips for PS4 and Xbox will work for PC, too.
  • For PS4 Players: Press the middle TouchPad to bring up the Game Menu. Scroll to Inventory and press X.
  • For Xbox Players: Press the View Button to bring up the Game Menu. Scroll to Inventory and press A.

Cyberpunk 2077 Controls - Movement Controls

  • Move - WASD
  • Look Around - Mouse Movement
  • Sprint - Left Shift
  • Jump - Space
  • Slide - LCtrl/C while sprinting
  • Vault - Space while approaching low obstacle
  • Dodge - double-tap WASD to move in the desired direction

Combat Controls - Ranged Combat

  • Draw recent weapon - Double-tap LAlt
  • Weapons / Menu Cycle through Active Weapons - Hold LAlt
  • Holster weapon - Double-tap LAlt
  • Aim - Right Click
  • Shoot - Left Click
  • Reload - R
  • Hit the enemy with an equipped weapon - Q
  • Shooting Position while behind cover - Right Click, while behind cover
  • Close quick-access Weapons menu - Right Click / Esc

Melee Combat

  • Draw recent weapon - Double-tap LAlt
  • Weapons / Menu Cycle through Active Weapons - Hold LAlt
  • Holster weapon - Double-tap LAlt
  • Fast Attack - Left Click
  • Strong Attack - Hold Left Click
  • Jump Attack - Left Click in midair
  • Slide Attack - Left Click while sliding
  • Dodge Attack - Left Click while dodging
  • Sprint Attack - Left Click while sprinting
  • Block - Hold Right Click
  • Parry - Press Right Click right before getting hit
  • Close quick-access Weapons menu - Right Click / Esc

Vehicle Combat

  • Enter Combat - Alt
  • Aim - Right Click
  • Shoot - Left Click
  • Reload - R
  • Return to seat from leaning out - F or Holster Weapon

