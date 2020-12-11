How To Open Inventory In Cyberpunk 2077? Find Out About All The Controls

The starting or the prologue of Cyberpunk 2077 is a few hours long tutorial that is essential to help you in getting a proper and comfortable feel for surviving in the Night City. From plenty of new mechanics including stealth, hacking enemies, and even how to holster weapons, there is a lot of things that you will learn. Keep reading to know about one of the most important controls, the Cyberpunk 2077 inventory button.

Also read | AC Odyssey Silver Vein Location Guide: Here Are The 6 Silver Vein Locations

How to Open Inventory in Cyberpunk 2077?

Also read | Pokemon Go Mamoswine Best Moveset: Know About All The Moves Of This Ice And Ground Type

Here are all of the many ways which you can use to access inventory in Cyberpunk 2077:

For PC Players: Press O on your keyboard for a direct path to your inventory. However, you can also open the Game Menu by pressing I on your keyboard. These are the default options; you can also change all some key bindings in the Settings menu. If you’re on PC and playing with a controller, the below tips for PS4 and Xbox will work for PC, too.

For PS4 Players: Press the middle TouchPad to bring up the Game Menu. Scroll to Inventory and press X.

For Xbox Players: Press the View Button to bring up the Game Menu. Scroll to Inventory and press A.

Cyberpunk 2077 Controls - Movement Controls

Move - WASD

Look Around - Mouse Movement

Sprint - Left Shift

Jump - Space

Slide - LCtrl/C while sprinting

Vault - Space while approaching low obstacle

Dodge - double-tap WASD to move in the desired direction

Combat Controls - Ranged Combat

Draw recent weapon - Double-tap LAlt

Weapons / Menu Cycle through Active Weapons - Hold LAlt

Holster weapon - Double-tap LAlt

Aim - Right Click

Shoot - Left Click

Reload - R

Hit the enemy with an equipped weapon - Q

Shooting Position while behind cover - Right Click, while behind cover

Close quick-access Weapons menu - Right Click / Esc

Melee Combat

Draw recent weapon - Double-tap LAlt

Weapons / Menu Cycle through Active Weapons - Hold LAlt

Holster weapon - Double-tap LAlt

Fast Attack - Left Click

Strong Attack - Hold Left Click

Jump Attack - Left Click in midair

Slide Attack - Left Click while sliding

Dodge Attack - Left Click while dodging

Sprint Attack - Left Click while sprinting

Block - Hold Right Click

Parry - Press Right Click right before getting hit

Close quick-access Weapons menu - Right Click / Esc

Vehicle Combat

Enter Combat - Alt

Aim - Right Click

Shoot - Left Click

Reload - R

Return to seat from leaning out - F or Holster Weapon

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Graphic Settings For High FPS: Lower Down These To Get An FPS Boost

Also read | How To Show FPS In Cyberpunk 2077? Step-By-Step Guide To Open The FPS Counter