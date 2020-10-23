How To Use Spirit Box In Phasmophobia? Know More About The Psychological Horror Game

Phasmophobia is a popular online multiplayer game available on Steam. The players have recently been playing this horror game and are certainly loving it. It requires the players to do a number of different tasks in the game to eliminate the ghost. The game is currently making it to the headlines after the players have been wanting to know details about it. Read more to know about Phasmophobia.

Also Read | How To Use Crucifix In Phasmophobia? Learn Abilities Of Crucifix

Also Read | What Counts As Ghost Event In Phasmophobia? Learn More About Multiplayer Horror Game

How to use Spirit box in Phasmophobia?

The players have been asking “how to use spirit box in Phasmophobia”. Spirit box is basically a small device that is used to talk to the ghosts. This can be answered by looking at the number of videos uploaded by popular streamers. Thes videos might help you to figure out how to use spirit box in Phasmophobia. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our easy step by step guide to that teaches how to use spirit box in Phasmophobia.

Find a Spirit Box

Find the room with the ghost

Place the spirit box in the room with the ghost

Turn Off all the lights

You will then be able to ask your questions with the spirit box

It might tale some tries but keep trying

Ask the following questions for a quicker response from the ghost

Also Read | Phasmophobia Tricks To Improve Your Game: 10 Tips To Master The Psychological Horror Game

Spirit box Questions

When you want to get to know the ghost #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/8mR1PRzAZI — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) October 22, 2020

Anybody here?

Anybody in the room?

Anybody with us?

Are you angry?

Are you a boy?

Are you a child?

Are you a girl?

Are you a woman?

Are you close?

Are you female?

Are you friendly?

Are you here?

Are you male?

Are you male or female?

Are you old?

Are you with us?

Are you young?

Can we help?

Can you give me your name?

Can you show yourself?

Can you talk?

Do you want to hurt us?

Do you want us here?

Do you want us to leave?

Give us a sign!

Hello?

How old are you?

How young are you?

Is anyone here?

Is there a ghost here?

Is there a spirit here?

Let us know you are here.

Shall we leave?

Should we leave?

Show yourself!

Speak to us!

What are you?

What is your age?

What is your gender?

What is your location?

What is your name?

What do you want?

What should we do?

When were you born?

Where are you?

Who am I talking to?

Who are we talking to?

Who are you?

Who is this?

Why are you here?

Tips and tricks for Phasmophobia

Try and locate the ghost before starting to do anything else. Try to search for footsteps or any supernatural activity.

Get armed and totally ready for a total fight. Get all the ammo you need.

Start spreading sal throughout the house. If the ghost steps in this salt pile, then it will leave footprints all over the house. Using salt might make your game easier.

Start looking for places to hide when the ghost goes into a hunting phase. The ghost will fight you if it spots you during a hunting phase. Look for places like cupboards, cabinets and other places to hide.

Wait for ghost activity to get strong evidence. Wait for moments like ghost attacks and hunting phases to get strong evidence against the ghost.

Do not use the ghost’s name. This can be the easiest way to freak them out. Ghosts in the game hate it when they use their real names.

Always look for an escape route. This is an essential tip to be away from the ghosts while they are in the hunting phase. The key is to not get attacked by any ghosts.

Try and complete all the side missions. Getting pictures of items like bone DNA and other side items can certainly improve your Phasmophobia gameplay.

Also Read | How To Get Dirty Water In A Sink In Phasmophobia? Learn How To Complete This Task

Also Read | Phasmophobia Mic Not Working: How To Talk In Phasmophobia Voice Chat?