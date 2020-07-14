Killing Floor 2 Tier List: Here's A List Of All Perks And Their Weapons

Killing Floor 2 is a popular FPS game that is played all over the globe. Killing Floor 2 is developed and published by Tripwire Interactive. The developer was also supported bySaber Interactive in the later stages of the game production. This game is a sequel to the 2009 Killing Floor FPS video game.

Killing Floor 2 all Tier lists

Currently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. They have been asking things like what is killing floor 2 best class, perk tier list and even the weapon tier list. These details can be seen on Killing Floor’s official website. But if you still have not figured it out, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with the list of perks and its weapons from Killing Floor 2. Read more to know about Killing Floor 2.

Killing Floor 2 perk tier list

the Berserker

the Commando

the Support

the Field Medic

the Demolitionist

the Firebug

the Gunslinger

the Sharpshooter

the Survivalist

the SWAT

Killing Floor 2 weapon tier list list

Berserker

Lawn Mower Blade EMP Grenade Crovel Survival Tool VLAD-1000 Nailgun Katana Road Redeemer (Cross-Promotion) Fire Axe Zweihander (Cross-Promotion) Pulverizer Static Strikers Eviscerator Bone Crusher Battleaxe

Commando

KF-BAR HE Grenade AR-15 Varmint Rifle SA80 L85A2 Bullpup Kalashnikov AK-12 MKb.42(H) Carbine Rifle SCAR-H Assault Rifle Stoner 63A LMG

Demolitionist

Utility Knife Half-Stick of Dynamite HX25 Grenade Pistol C4 Explosives M79 Grenade Launcher M16 M203 Assault Rifle RPG-7 Seeker Six M32 Grenade Launcher

Field Medic

Scalpel Medic Grenade HMTech-101 Pistol HMTech-201 SMG HMTech-301 Shotgun Hemogoblin HMTech-401 Assault Rifle HMTech-501 Grenade Rifle

Firebug

Fireman's Knife Molotov Cocktail Caulk n' Burn Spitfire (and Dual Spitfires) Dragonsbreath Mac 10 Flamethrower Microwave Gun Husk Cannon Helios Rifle

Gunslinger

Bowie Knife Nail Bomb 1858 Revolver (and Dual 1858 Revolvers) M1911 Pistol (and Dual M1911 Pistols) .50 Desert Eagle (and Dual .50 Desert Eagles) .500 Magnum Revolver (and Dual .500 Magnums) AF2011-A1 (and Dual AF2011-A1)

Sharpshooter

Kukri Freeze Grenade Winchester 1894 SPX 464 Centerfire Crossbow M14 EBR Rail Gun FN FAL ACOG M99 AMR

Support

Machete Frag Grenade SG 500 Pump-Action Double-barrel Boomstick HZ12 Multi-Action M4 Combat Shotgun AA-12 Auto Shotgun Doomstick

Survivalist

Gore Shiv Freezethrower Killerwatt

SWAT

Tactical Knife Flashbang MP7 SMG MP5RAS SMG Tommy Gun P90 SMG Heckler & Koch UMP Kriss SMG

Other

9mm Pistol (and Dual 9mm Pistols) Ammo Combat Armor Flashlight HMTech Healer Welder

