Killing Floor 2 Tier List: Here's A List Of All Perks And Their Weapons

Killing Floor 2 is a popular FPS game that is played all over the globe. Killing Floor 2 is developed and published by Tripwire Interactive. The developer was also supported bySaber Interactive in the later stages of the game production. This game is a sequel to the 2009 Killing Floor FPS video game.
Killing Floor 2 all Tier lists
Currently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. They have been asking things like what is killing floor 2 best class, perk tier list and even the weapon tier list. These details can be seen on Killing Floor’s official website. But if you still have not figured it out, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with the list of perks and its weapons from Killing Floor 2. Read more to know about Killing Floor 2.
Killing Floor 2 perk tier list
- the Berserker
- the Commando
- the Support
- the Field Medic
- the Demolitionist
- the Firebug
- the Gunslinger
- the Sharpshooter
- the Survivalist
- the SWAT
Killing Floor 2 weapon tier list list
- Lawn Mower Blade
- EMP Grenade
- Crovel Survival Tool
- VLAD-1000 Nailgun
- Katana
- Road Redeemer (Cross-Promotion)
- Fire Axe
- Zweihander (Cross-Promotion)
- Pulverizer
- Static Strikers
- Eviscerator
- Bone Crusher
- Battleaxe
- KF-BAR
- HE Grenade
- AR-15 Varmint Rifle
- SA80 L85A2 Bullpup
- Kalashnikov AK-12
- MKb.42(H) Carbine Rifle
- SCAR-H Assault Rifle
- Stoner 63A LMG
- Utility Knife
- Half-Stick of Dynamite
- HX25 Grenade Pistol
- C4 Explosives
- M79 Grenade Launcher
- M16 M203 Assault Rifle
- RPG-7
- Seeker Six
- M32 Grenade Launcher
- Scalpel
- Medic Grenade
- HMTech-101 Pistol
- HMTech-201 SMG
- HMTech-301 Shotgun
- Hemogoblin
- HMTech-401 Assault Rifle
- HMTech-501 Grenade Rifle
- Fireman's Knife
- Molotov Cocktail
- Caulk n' Burn
- Spitfire (and Dual Spitfires)
- Dragonsbreath
- Mac 10
- Flamethrower
- Microwave Gun
- Husk Cannon
- Helios Rifle
- Bowie Knife
- Nail Bomb
- 1858 Revolver (and Dual 1858 Revolvers)
- M1911 Pistol (and Dual M1911 Pistols)
- .50 Desert Eagle (and Dual .50 Desert Eagles)
- .500 Magnum Revolver (and Dual .500 Magnums)
- AF2011-A1 (and Dual AF2011-A1)
- Kukri
- Freeze Grenade
- Winchester 1894
- SPX 464 Centerfire
- Crossbow
- M14 EBR
- Rail Gun
- FN FAL ACOG
- M99 AMR
- Machete
- Frag Grenade
- SG 500 Pump-Action
- Double-barrel Boomstick
- HZ12 Multi-Action
- M4 Combat Shotgun
- AA-12 Auto Shotgun
- Doomstick
- Gore Shiv
- Freezethrower
- Killerwatt
- Tactical Knife
- Flashbang
- MP7 SMG
- MP5RAS SMG
- Tommy Gun
- P90 SMG
- Heckler & Koch UMP
- Kriss SMG
- 9mm Pistol (and Dual 9mm Pistols)
- Ammo
- Combat Armor
- Flashlight
- HMTech Healer
- Welder
