Pokemon Go: Raichu Raid Counters, Weaknesses And Pokemons To Use Against It

Pokemon Go has been one of the most played games of the Pokemon franchise lately. The game combines the Pokemon world to the functional world by their augmented reality technology. But recently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. They have been asking about the Raichu raid counters in the game. Read more to know about Pokemon go Raichu raid counters.

Pokemon Go: Raichu Raid counters and weakness

Raichu is a Tier 3 raid boss who has around 15380 Raid Boss CP. It is not easy to counter Raichu raids but some of the most effective and strong counters include Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon like Gengar, Shadow Ball Mewtwo and Tyranitar. Alola Raichu is a raid exclusive Pokémon that comes along with Alolan Marowak. Its stats include 201 ATK, 172 DEF, and 120 STA which is not that intimidation stats from a raid boss. Raichu belongs to the Electric and Psychic-type of Pokemon and its weakness will be Dark, Ground, Ghost and Bug-type pokemon. If you beat the raid boss, then it’s caught CP will rate from 1238 – 1306 CP (Regular, Level 20 encounter) and 1548- 1633 CP (Weather Boosted Level 25 encounter). Here are Raichu's moveset and some pokemon to use against him.

Source: Jono Plays Youtube

Alola Raichu moveset

Spark (Fast)

Volt Switch (Fast)

Wild Charge (Charged) 2-Bar

Psychic (Charged) 1-Bar

Thunder Punch (Charged) 3-Bar

Recommended Pokemon and their attacks to use against Alola Raichu

Rayquaza/Dragonite with Dragon Tail / Outrage

Shiftry with Feint Attack / Foul Play

Cacturne with Sucker Punch / Dark Pulse

Salamence with Dragon Tail / Draco Meteor

Rhydon with Mud-Slap / Earthquake

More about Pokemon Go

The players can log on to the Pokebattler Raid Guide in order to get information about Raichu. Raichu is one of the most powerful pokemon but also has some weakness. Some popular pokemon that can be used to raid Raichu are Shadow Weavile, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Absol, Shadow Houndoom, Darkrai & Gengar. The Pokemon Go game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for additional in-game items.

