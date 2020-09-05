NBA 2K21 Shooting Broken: Players Complain About The New Shooting System

NBA 2K21 has now been released and fans are elated. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. But the game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the shooting in NBA 2K21. Read more to know other details about NBA 2K21 and it’s my career mode.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Release Time: When Can You Start Playing The New NBA?

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Badge Glitch: How To Max Out The Player Attributes In The Latest NBA Game?\

NBA 2K21 shooting broken

The players of NBA 2K21 have been complaining about the shooting system of the game. The makers have brought in a new system for shooting the ball that has not been getting a positive response from the gamers. A number of them have been thinking that the shooting system of NBA 2K21 is broken.

They have also taken to their Twitter accounts to share their feelings about the shooting system of NBA 2K21. They have been criticising the new shot meter that has been introduced and want to go back to the previous one. Here are some fan reactions about the same.

@Beluba come on man respond to us. Why is the shooting so broken? #NBA2K21 — Podding (@OptimusPod22) September 4, 2020

I've had a horrible migraine all day and I'm convinced that it's from beating my head against the wall last night over #NBA2K21 having completely broken shooting that makes the game nigh unplayable. Can't even consider it a $100 paper weight because I bought it digital. — Aaron (Feelin' Film) - BLM! 🗣️🎙️🎥 (@AaronElWhite) September 4, 2020

@WoLF74 NBA 2K21 is a decent game. The shooting is broken. It doesn't matter which difficulty you play on. I understand them wanting to implement a feature that creates a skill gap, love the idea. But, you even can't tell who's good or not because EVERYONE will miss shots. — Loaded Lox (@LoxLoaded) September 4, 2020

But a number of players have also been sharing positive reviews about the shooting system of NBA 2K21. The popular gamers have been tweeting about some techniques to master the shooting system of NBA 2K21. Some are even claiming that there is nothing wrong with the shot meter but a majority has been complaining about the same.

Gameplay Director for NBA 2K, Mike Wang also shared a tweet that gave the players some tips to cope up with the new shooting mechanism of NBA 2K21. He wrote, “Shooting tips for 2K21: Tap the left trigger at the ideal release time for a boost. If you’re using the Shot Button, turn off Shot Meter for a boost. Green release is harder this year, be patient OR turn off Shot Aiming if you want Shot Timing on Pro Stick like last year.”

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Early Access: When Can We Start Playing NBA 2K21?

Shooting tips for 2K21:



🎮 Tap the left trigger at the ideal release time for a boost

🎮 If you’re using the Shot Button, turn off Shot Meter for a boost

🎮 Green release is harder this year, be patient



OR turn off Shot Aiming if you want Shot Timing on Pro Stick like last year — Mike Wang (@Beluba) September 4, 2020

More about NBA 2K21

Apart from this, the players have also been asking a lot of questions about NBA 2K21 My Career mode. The game’s My Career mode starts off with building a player from the scrap and a match. The players start off from the high school level matches until performance takes them up the ladder to some of the most experienced college-level matches. The players need to perform well in these matches in order to get a good NBA player rating also be drafted by a popular team.

There are a total of 10 games a player need to complete during their high-school and college-level playing days. This is a must and all players need to play these games before becoming pro and playing for a well-established NBA club. The players are needed to compete against 10 teams before going pro. Here are all the colleges and their teams that will be featured in NBA 2K21 My Career mode.

Michigan State

UConn

Florida

Gonzaga

Syracuse

Texas Tech

Oklahoma

UCL

Villanova University

West Virginia

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Demo Released With 4 NBA Teams, MyPlayer Mode And Innovative Gameplay

Also Read | NBA 2K21 VC And Pre-order Mamba Forever Edition Not Working; Read Details Here