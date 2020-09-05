NBA 2K21: Archie Baldwin Or Harper Dell; Which Agent Should One Go For?

NBA 2K21 has now been released and the fans have been making the most out of it. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. But the game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the shooting in NBA 2K21. Read more to know other details about NBA 2K21 and it’s my career mode.

NBA 2K21 agents

The NBA 2K21 career mode has certainly added some applaudable additions to the game. Their latest addition of choosing the managed according to their statics and benefits has gained a lot of attention. The players will need to choose between Archie Baldwin and Harper Dell as their NBA 2K21 career mode agents.

Each agent will have their own perks and finalising the one amongst them could have a huge impact on your gameplay. Players certainly want to know which agent to choose but it all depends on their respective gameplay. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 and how to choose the perfect agent.

Archie Or Harper: Which agent to choose in NBA 2K21 Career Mode?

Archie Baldwin is a close family friend who will be able to push the player and get him more fans while the player is competing in The Neighbourhood. Archie will also take a lower commission when compared to Harper Dell but will take longer to get endorsements deals for you. He is great at matchmaking the playground players and will also help to build better teammate chemistry in the NBA. Like Harper, Archie Baldwin also has great relationships with a number of brands including Adidas, Gatorade, New Balance, Puma and Beats. This will help the players to get deals with these brands sooner and easier.

On the other hand, Harper Dell is a professional basketball agent. He will be a bit more expensive when it comes to commissions but will surely get faster brand endorsements for you. This is because of the experience he has and knowledge of how the system works. He is great at promoting a player while he is playing in the NBA. He managed to get more fans for the players while playing in the NBA and not The Neighbourhood.

Choosing Harper Dell will lessen the impact of negative teammate chemistry events in the NBA. Harper Dell has great relationships with a number of brands including Jordan, Nike, Tissot, Converse, Mobile 1 and KIA. Thus choosing the agent will depend on the player and how he wants his Career mode experience to be. We would personally recommend going for Harper because of his experience with the pro league.

