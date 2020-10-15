Need For Speed Payback Derelict Cars: Checkout This Brief Guide On Locating Them

Developed by Ghost Games and later published by Electronic Arts, NFS Payback is the twenty-third instalment in the NFS game series available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Need for Speed games have always been famous and so was Payback. With the addition of derelict cars, the game lets the player build cars from complete scratch to stock level and then finally transform them into supercars. The only problem is finding the chassis, which can take a lot of time. Here is everything you need to know about the locations.

Also read | Ryzen 5000 Processor Release Date, Price And Other Important Details

Needs for Speed Payback Derelict Car Locations

These can also be called as collectibles of the Payback racing world. One more thing to note is that these derelicts are much better rides than all the standard vehicles that can be found through the game. All of these derelicts can be unlocked by completing specific missions, after which the player is rewarded with the location details of their parts.

Also read | FFXIV For Want Of A Memory And Resistance Weapons Upgrade Guide

Mustang Derelict Locations - Ford Mustang 1965

This chassis of a Ford Mustang can be found after completing the Tyler: Graveyard Shift questline. All the later clues can be found afterward.

Chassis Found in Silver Canyon.

Engine & Drivetrain Found in Mount Providence.

Body Parts A Found in Liberty Desert.

Accessories Found in Mount Providence.

Wheels & Tyres Found in Silver Canyon.



Also read | FFXIV Forgotten Fragments: Follow This Full Guide To Obtain The Key Currency

Nissan Derelict Locations - Nissan Fairlady 240ZG 1971

The chassis of a Nissan Fairlady 240ZG can be found upon completing the Mac: League 73 questline. A clue can be obtained by Udo Roth of League 73, which gives the location of the chassis, and collecting it in Silver Canyon will reveal clues for the rest of the parts.

Chassis Found in Liberty Desert.

Engine & Drivetrain Found in Liberty Desert.

Body Parts A Found in Ember Valley.

Accessories Found in Silver Canyon.

Wheels & Tyres Found in Liberty Desert.



Volkswagen Derelict Locations - Volkswagen Beetle 1963

This Volkswagen Beetle chassis can be found by completing the Mac: Shift-Lock questline. A clue can be obtained by the Underground Soldier of Shift Lock, which will give the location details and collecting it in Silver Canyon will further reveal the parts locations.

Chassis Found in Mount Providence.

Engine & Drivetrain Found in Mount Providence.

Body Parts A Found in Silver Canyon.

Accessories Found in Silver Canyon.

Wheels & Tyres Found in Liberty Desert.



Also read | Oculus Quest 2 VR Games Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

Promo Image Credits: Electronic Arts