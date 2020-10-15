Need For Speed Payback Derelict Cars: Checkout This Brief Guide On Locating Them

Developed by Ghost Games and later published by Electronic Arts, NFS Payback is the twenty-third instalment in the NFS game series available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Need for Speed games have always been famous and so was Payback. With the addition of derelict cars, the game lets the player build cars from complete scratch to stock level and then finally transform them into supercars. The only problem is finding the chassis, which can take a lot of time. Here is everything you need to know about the locations.
These can also be called as collectibles of the Payback racing world. One more thing to note is that these derelicts are much better rides than all the standard vehicles that can be found through the game. All of these derelicts can be unlocked by completing specific missions, after which the player is rewarded with the location details of their parts.
This chassis of a Ford Mustang can be found after completing the Tyler: Graveyard Shift questline. All the later clues can be found afterward.
The chassis of a Nissan Fairlady 240ZG can be found upon completing the Mac: League 73 questline. A clue can be obtained by Udo Roth of League 73, which gives the location of the chassis, and collecting it in Silver Canyon will reveal clues for the rest of the parts.
This Volkswagen Beetle chassis can be found by completing the Mac: Shift-Lock questline. A clue can be obtained by the Underground Soldier of Shift Lock, which will give the location details and collecting it in Silver Canyon will further reveal the parts locations.
Promo Image Credits: Electronic Arts