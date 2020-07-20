Best AX50 Loadout: Here Are Most Efficient Attachments For Sniper Rifle

COD Warzone has been one of the most played games of the Call Of Duty franchise. This is because of their battle royale that allows the players to play live online. But recently the players have been a number of questions regarding the game. We have picked some of the most asked questions and have answered them.

The players have been asking for the best loadout to use in COD Warzone. Some have also stuck to specific questions like what is the best ax50 loadout? The is a sniper gun that totally needs to focus on damaging the opponent. Hence there cannot be multiple loadouts for this specific gun because of the type of gun it is. Here is one of the most efficient ax50 loadout that can be used by players in COD Warzone.

Best AX-50 attachments

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel – 32.0″ Factory Barrel

Optic – Variable Zoom/Thermal Sniper Scope

Stock – Singuard Arms Marksman

Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition – No Changes

Underbarrel – No Changes

Laser – No Changes

Perk – No Perk

Source: COD Official Website

The AX50 is a slow-firing sniper rifle that has the power to kill the target in just two shots if used properly. There are some drawbacks of using such a powerful but slow-firing gun. One such drawback is that the gun takes a little longer for the crosshair to stabilize after firing. These types of weapons usually favours the players who are confident in their aim. This is because you might just get two shots before someone just runs back into cover. If your targets are getting away easily, you might want to consider changing your gun. But if you still want to use this gun, then try out the above mentioned AX50 loadout.

More about COD Warzone

The makers recently decided to remove the BR 200 from their COD Warzone. This was a sudden move and similarly, they have also made other changes to the game. They have also brought back the quads and adding another BR mode will surely get the fans extremely excited.

Adding back the Battle Royale Quads will give the users a chance to use their developed and trained skills for a smaller match. The makers have also said that this mode will make the game even more intense. This is because fewer opponents can make the matches end quicker. The makers have still not announced if these updates will be permanent. There is no official statement that claims if this new update will be a permanent addition to COD Warzone.

