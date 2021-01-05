Payday 2 System Requirements That Players Need To Know About

The video game Payday 2 is a first-person shooter game developed by Overkill Software and published by 505 Games. This game is a sequel to the popular game Payday: The Heist that released in 2011. This was released in August 2013 for PlayStation 3, Windows, and Xbox 360. Crimewave Edition was an improved version of the game. This was released in June 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In February 2018, a new version for the Nintendo Switch was also released.

There is a web-series that has been introduced to accompany this video game. The game has received positive feedback from players and critics alike. A sequel to Payday 2 titled Payday 3 is already in development and might release in 2022 or 2023.

Payday 2 system requirements

We have compiled a list of the minimal Payday 2 system requirements that a player must have on their system. They are as follows:

OS: Windows 7

Processor:2 GHz Intel Dual Core Processor

Memory:4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia & AMD (512MB VRAM)

DirectX®:9.0c

Storage:83 GB available space

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Payday 2 PC requirements

Payday 2 PC requirements have been mentioned below for this popular video game for helping the players. Have a look at the list.

31 GB disk space

4GB RAM

Graphics Card- AMD Radeon HD 6450

CPU- Intel Core Duo T2450

OS- Windows 7 and higher

Payday 2 size

As per a report published on EvdoDepotUSA, there are different sizes for the game. For Microsoft Windows, Payday 2 size is 31 GB and the estimated download size is 15 GB. For Playstation 4, the size is 10.56 GB and the estimated download size comes to 5 GB. For Xbox One, the size is 9.86 GB and the estimated download size is 5 GB.

Payday 2 download

For Payday 2 download, the player can visit the Steam Store. They will have to enter their date of birth and enter the page where they will get the link to buy this game.

Payday 2 gameplay

Payday 2 is a first-person action video game. The goal of the player in Payday 2 gameplay is to do quick planned robberies or carry on mafia missions. They also have to avoid being caught or detained by the police. This game carries on the legacy of the first game that was released.