Pokemon GO Genesect: Best Raid Counters, Weaknesses, And Move Set

Pokemon GO has brought back Genesect in five-star raids for the Unova Week event allowing fans an opportunity to grab the Mythical Pokemon. Genesect was first added in the game earlier this year as part of the in-game event – A Drive to Investigate. The Mythical Pokemon is a Bug and Steel type which makes it double resistant to grass and poison. It single resists Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Dragon, Normal, Psychic and Steel.

Also Read | Pokemon Go: Heatran Move Set And The Best Counters To Take It Down

Genesect weakness

It is important to know the weaknesses of a Pokemon before you attempt to catch them. Considering that Genesect is a Bug and Steel type Pokemon, it is clear that Fire is its only weakness. However, it should be noted that Genesect is double weak to Fire types. You will need to come up with the right counters to take down a Genesect and possibly catch one. So, let us take a look at some of the best Pokemon counters for Genesect and its move set to understand the kind of problems it may pose.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Fest Skill Challenge: All Weekly Challenges And Rewards

Genesect raid counters

Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat combination

Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat combination

Volcarona – Fire Spin and Overheat combination

Heatran – Fire Spin and Fire Blast combination

Moltres – Fire Spin and Overheat combination

Darmanitan – Fire Fang and Overheat combination

Entei – Fire Fang and Overheat combination

Charizard – Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination

Blaziken – Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination

Flareon – Fire Spin and Overheat combination

Infernape – Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination

Arcanine – Fire Fang and Flamethrower combination

Magmortar – Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Typhlosion – Ember and Blast Burn

Salamence – Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Also Read | Apex Legends 'this Account Is Invalid' Error On PS4: How To Resolve The Issue?

Genesect move set

Genesect has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They are as follows:

Fast moves: Fury Cutter and Metal Claw.

Charge moves: Hyper Beam, X Scissor and Magnet Bomb.

The above move set indicates that Genesect wouldn’t really pose a lot of problems to your Pokemon and can be easily caught if you choose the right raid counters.

Also Read | 'Pokemon Go' Not Working On IOS 14? Here Is Your Reason Why

Image credits: Pokemon GO