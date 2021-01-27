Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge: Here's All You Need To Know

Pokemon Go was developed and published by Niantic and this was with the collaboration of Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for Android and iOS devices. This game came out in 2016 and comes under the genre of an augmented reality mobile game and is a part of the Pokemon franchise. Here in this article, you will find out about the latest Pokemon Go challenge.

Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge

The Johto Collection Challenge is part of the Johto Celebration event in Pokémon Go and this is going to be an event for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto which is going to occur in February. These collection challenges give the players the task with catching a specific Pokemon during in-game events in Pokémon Go. One more thing to note about this Johto Collection Challenge is that it will mainly put the generation 2 Pokemon that originally come from the Johto region.

There are a total of nine generation 2 Pokemon that this Johto Collection Challenge will task the players with. This Pokemon Go Johto region event is going to run from Jan. 26 until Jan. 31, which will increase the spawn rate for the Pokemon from that region. Here are the Pokémon you need to catch:

Chikorita (in the wild, field research tasks and one-star raids)

Cyndaquil (in the wild, field research tasks and one-star raids)

Totodile (in the wild, field research tasks and one-star raids)

Sudowoodo (field research tasks - 'Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon')

Sunkern (in the wild)

Murkrow (in the wild)

Smeargle (Photobombing)

Miltank (in the wild, field research tasks and three-star raids)

Larvitar (5km eggs and one-star raids)

Completing the Johto Collection Challenge will reward you with 15 PokéBalls, 10 Ultra Balls and an Incense.

Pokemon Go Johto Event 2021 Tips

Smeargle can only be found by having it photobomb the Pokemon Go Snapshot pictures of the players.

Larvitar may be a hard Pokemon to find if you're focusing on hatching 5km eggs These can be obtained during 1-star raids

Miltank and the Johto starter Pokémon will also be appearing in raids throughout the Johto Celebration event Remote Raid passes are available so the players can take part in raids at home.

Do remember that finishing these Johto Celebration event field research tasks will reward the players with Pokemon from the Collection Challenge.

