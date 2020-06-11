PS5 Event Time In Singapore: Details About The Price And What To Expect

The Playstation 4 was undeniably the best selling console of the previous console generation. In fact, Sony's Playstation brand is now one of the biggest names in the video game market. Sony recently announced the release of their next console generation, The Playstation 5, aka PS5. Sony is now ready to reveal the PS5 at an online event on June 11, 2020, 1 PM US Pacific Standard time. In India, the time for the PS5 event will be June 12, 2020 at around 1.30 am. Here is the PS5 event time in Singapore.

ps5 event time in Singapore

On June 08, 2020, The PlayStation Twitter account handled by Sony announced that PS5 launch event would be conducted on June 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM Pacific Time. So in Singapore Time, the PS5 launch event will begin at 4 AM in the morning on June 12, 2020. Singapore is 15 hours ahead of the US Pacific Standard Time.

PS5 expected price

PS5 will soon be available for preorder in the month of July and August. The console will be available for purchase sometime in late 2020. The cost for a single PS5 unit is speculated to be around $470 to $500 approximately. In INR, the value for a single PS5 will be around ₹35,802 to ₹38,088. In Singapour Dollars, the console will cost around s$653.25 to s$694.49.

What to expect with the new PS5 online reveal?

The event will be streamed live at 1080p and 30 frames per second. However, the reveal video that will be released later will be of poorer quality to save time. Moreover, Sony has also asked viewers to use headphones as the event will feature amazing audio work that cannot be detected by direct audio.

Jim Ryan, the Chief Executive officer of PS5, revealed that PS5's pricing will be fair due to the new features that have been added in this next-gen console. Moreover, he claimed that the event will definitely satisfy consumers. The live event will also give a detailed look at the console's external and internal features.

