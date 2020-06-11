PS5 Event Time In UK, Launch Details And Estimated Pricing Of The Console

Sony has come out with new and sleek looking gaming console, the PlayStation 5. All gaming enthusiasts can get a glimpse of the new device tonight at its launch, as per Sony’s official website. A representative of the tech giant revealed that the console will have new features and inbuilt games for the buyers. So for anyone wondering about PS5 event time in the UK, the console features and games available, continue reading further-

PS5 event time in UK

Sony revealed in an official statement that the launch will accompany a Future of Gaming streaming event. This section will showcase newer and engaging graphic games for users. Originally the event was scheduled for the last weekend. Sony revealed in a statement that they didn’t want to have 'a moment of happiness' while the world stands in solidarity with George Floyd and the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Sony representative added that it was not the right time for the launch. The new launch date and time for Sony’s PS5 were revealed recently. As per the website, it will be showcased to the audience on May 11 by 9 pm UK that is 1.30 am on Friday as per the Indian Standard Time.

Check out the post:

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

PS5 release

The new PS5 will be available to pre-order in the month of July and August. However, the console will be physically available to the market in late 2020, mostly in the months of October, November and December, as per Sony’s representative. The PS5 will go head-on against its competitor, Microsoft’s XBOX Series X, which also has a similar release date.

PS5 pricing and other details

Sony shared the exclusive pictures of the gaming consoles on its official Twitter accounts. According to the posts, it is available in two colours, black and white. The event that is scheduled for today can be used to learn more about the console’s new features and hardware. The cost of the gaming device is also yet to be revealed, however, a report speculated that the cost of the device can be anything between $470 to $500 approximately. This amount is approximately ₹37,895 in INR or more. Jim Ryan, the chief executive of Sony, revealed that the features will match up the worth of the gaming console PS5.

