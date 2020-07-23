Robloxfun.xyz Scam: Is Robloxfun.xyz Safe For Generating Free Promo Codes?

Roblox is one of the most popular online game creation platforms that allows users to build their own video games and share with community members on the platform. Most of these video games also come with in-game purchases which require buyers to have Robux (Roblox currency). And with so many people now hooked on to the platform, there are many websites starting to emerge online promising free Robux to users. Robloxfun.xyz is one such website that is promising users free Roblox promo codes, which can be later utilised to acquire some free Robux.

Robloxfun.xyz scam – How the process works?

Robloxfun.xyz is among the many online Robux generators of its kind. As soon as you land on the website’s homepage, you will be asked for your Roblox username to earn some free Robux. Once you provide your username, the system will ask you to confirm the same and proceed to the next step.

The website will now claim that your Robux promo code is ready, but it needs to be activated. As you move on to the activation process, you will be directed to a page where you will be asked to take up a few tasks in exchange for the free Robux you have been promised. These tasks will vary for different users and may range from asking them to check out or download certain applications, fill out a bunch of surveys or applications and more such tasks. You will also encounter a bunch of different ad pop-ups and may likely get stuck somewhere along the process where you won’t be able to take any actions to proceed further.

Is Robloxfun.xyz safe?

When you visit the website, you will be asked your Roblox account details to claim a promo code. However, the system doesn’t seem to verify your Roblox account, as it tends to proceed with the claim and activation process even with a non-existent Roblox username. This means that regardless of what you type in, the website actually manages to find and identify that username and encourages the user to complete the activation process for a Roblox account that doesn’t even exist.

Another reason the website can be considered unsafe is that it doesn’t offer any details of the site owner. In addition, it is a fairly new website and carries a ‘.xyz’ domain, which is common among many scam websites. And while you may still manage to get some free Robux at the end, it is better that you stay away from such websites as there is always a possibility of getting some malware or viruses injected into your system by following the untrusted links.

Image credits: robloxfun.xyz