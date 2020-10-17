Spelunky 2 1.12 Patch Notes: Here's More Information About The New Update

Spelunky 2 is a popular platform video game that has been collectively developed by Mossmouth and BlitWorks. This was an addition to the Spelunky game franchise that was started in 2008. Currently, the makers have been on the top of their game to keep updating their game. They recently released a new update for the game that is getting a lot of attention. To help you out, we have listed down Spelunky 2 1.12 patch notes right here.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Debate Club Stats And Other Details You Need To Know

Also Read | Genshin Impact Pyro Regisvine Location: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Spelunky 2 1.12 Patch Notes

Patch notes 1.12.0 (W64) → 1.12.0b (W64):

Fixed issue where using jetpacks and capes, while now allow attacking and tossing, also prevented other actions, such as climbing or grabbing a ledge

Also Read | Genshin Impact Rockery Location Details That You Need To Know

Patch notes 1.11.1 (W64) → 1.12.0 (W64)

Pressing the bomb and rope buttons at the same time won't toss both if lacking resources

Osiris' portal will now increase its size after a few seconds to prevent soft-locks

Using an exit door while carrying an idol will now automatically deliver it

Sun Challenge generation is now guaranteed

Fixed issue where players could sometimes stick a paste bomb to themselves

Fixed issue that made players not able to flip and grab a ledge

Attacking and throwing stuff should no longer shut jetpacks/capes off

Prevented Arena Champion achievement from unlocking in Hold the Idol mode

Ending characters are no longer unlocked during seeded or daily runs

Improved stomps

Heat soundbank memory on load

Savegame partial rework, hopefully fixes some very rare issues with saves not updating

Fixed crash on using the telepack while starting to hang from a corner

Prevented some special headwear from teleporting the player during the ending scenes

Fixed ending scene on disconnecting the controller when the player is stunned

Fixed keyboard keys naming (remapping the keys could be required).

To use a controller once the game is using the keyboard will now require pressing A button in the controller instead of pressing any button or moving any stick

Kali will no longer gift the compass when the player already has a similar item

Added margin to thorny vines to be able to sprint-cross single gaps while wearing boots

Fixed issue where playing seeded/daily would make the next adventure run use a certain seed

Prevented rider from unmounting from a mount while they're transitioning

Fixed cursed and poisoned status of the mounts on being carried to the next level

Fixed case where giant spiders were creating webs a bit lower than intended

Reduced firebug spawn chance on certain large rooms

"Time to win" now cannot be greater than "timer" in HTI rules

Fixed journal's recounts for some entries in the People section.

Fixed monster kill report when the monster has just damaged the player

Lava pots will no longer spawn magmamen during the ending sequence

Fixed issue where arena level selection screen broke after changing the initial character selection

Prevented boomerang from breaking held fragile items

Fixed issue where Neo Babylon mushrooms hats were sometimes being destroyed instantaneously

Fixed slight visual glitch on the HUD player heart

Fixed issue where a placeholder texture could be rendered during the main menu

Beating your previous tutorial race best time now immediately saves the result

Also Read | Genshin Impact Best Sword Aquila Favonia: Know All About This Sword Here

Also Read | Genshin Impact's Diona: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Diona