Spider-Man Miles Morales: Here's How To Find The Stan Lee Statue

The recent PlayStation showcase events revealed a number of new games that will be launched for the next generation consoles. Spider-Man Miles Morales is one of the games that will be launched for PS5. It is a second addition to the Spider-Man game franchise and the fans are certainly excited to know more. Read more to know about Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Spider-Man Miles Morales

The players have recently been asking about the Stan Lee statue that has been spotted by a number of players. With the release of Spider-Man Miles Morales, a number of new Easter eggs have been added to the game. Some popular figures from the Marvel universe including Chadwick Boseman and Stan Lee have been included in the game. But recently the players are curious to find the Stan Lee statue. So to help the players, we have listed down all the information about finding the Stan Lee statue in Spider-Man Miles Morales.

The players will need to reach the Upper West Side of the map, just outside a restaurant called Mick’s Diner. This is exactly the same place where the first Spider-Man had interacted with Stan Lee cameo in the first game. Apart from this, the players have also been asking about the Jefferson Davis grave. Jefferson Davis is Miles' father and is another easter egg that has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. All the players need to do is reach northwest of Harlem. Jefferson Davis grave will be located on the northwest of the church.

More about Spider-Man Miles Morales

Spider-Man Miles Morales has now been released and the makers have revealed some details about the game. They even released a gameplay trailer of Spider-Man Miles Morales. The makers have also released a new suit from the game. This was released through the game’s Ultimate Edition's image that displayed special pre-order bonuses. But it seems that the images certainly had more than just the pre-order bonuses from the game.

The game revolves around Miles who was first introduced in Spider-Man ps4 game. This series will also feature some known villains including the Tinkerer and the Underground and more. Makers also released that the game will require around 105 Gb storage space which is slightly more than their 2018 game, Spider-Man. Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition ios already on sale of PS store. Along with Spider-Man, a number of other game were also announced. Here are some of them.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Gran TurismoTM 7

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Astro's Playroom

Bugsnax

Deathloop

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall™

Goodbye Volcano High

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

HITMAN 3

JETT : The Far Shore®

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm™

Pragmata

Project Athia (working title)

Resident Evil Village

Solar Ash

Stray

The Pathless

Tribes of Midgard

