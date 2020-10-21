TFT Akali Build: TFT Champion's Item Builds, Abilities, Stats And More

Quick links:
TFT is one of the most popular games played currently. The game is getting a lot of attention on social media recently. The players are curious to find out valuable information about the game. It uses character assets from League of Legends and is based on Dota Auto Chess. They have been asking about the Character item builds, abilities and their stats for a long time now. Thus we have decided to clear all these doubts right now. Read more to know about TFT Characters.
The players have recently been asking a lot of questions about TFT Akali build. Akali’s character is one of the most used avatars in the game. Recently the makers made some changes to the abilities and reduced her Ability damage to 150 / 225 / 350 from 150 / 225 / 400. But still, the players seem to use this character in the game because of her overpowering abilities and skills. So let’s look at the current TFT Akali build, stats and abilities.
TFT Patch 10.21B is now live (Patch Notes will be updated soon).— Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 20, 2020
