TFT Akali Build: TFT Champion's Item Builds, Abilities, Stats And More

TFT is one of the most popular games played currently. The game is getting a lot of attention on social media recently. The players are curious to find out valuable information about the game. It uses character assets from League of Legends and is based on Dota Auto Chess. They have been asking about the Character item builds, abilities and their stats for a long time now. Thus we have decided to clear all these doubts right now. Read more to know about TFT Characters.

TFT Akali Build, Skills, Ability and more

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions about TFT Akali build. Akali’s character is one of the most used avatars in the game. Recently the makers made some changes to the abilities and reduced her Ability damage to 150 / 225 / 350 from 150 / 225 / 400. But still, the players seem to use this character in the game because of her overpowering abilities and skills. So let’s look at the current TFT Akali build, stats and abilities.

TFT Patch 10.21B is now live (Patch Notes will be updated soon).

Adept: ⬇️

Divine Damage Reduction: ⬇️

Divine True Damage: ⬇️

Akali: ⬇️

Locket: ⬇️

Statikk Shiv: ⬇️



Details here: https://t.co/LaUcBpBpQ9 pic.twitter.com/lNeF9lAMk7 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 20, 2020

TFT Akali Build:

Blue Buff: The players will need to cast a spell to set to combine two items and build this one. The players can then set their mana to 20.

Infinity Edge: This item gives the players a 75% Critical Strike Chance (including components). Every time a players goes for a strike, his Critical Strike Chance above 100% will become +1% Critical Strike Damage.

Rapid Fire Cannon: This gives the player a 200% Attack Range. This basically means that they will nearly miss their Basic Attacks.

TFT Akali Stats

Cost: 3

Health: 650/ 1170/ 2106

Mana: 20

Starting Mana: 0

Armor: 20

MR: 20

DPS: 41/ 74/ 134

Damage: 55/ 99/ 178

Attack Speed: 0.75

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 180

TFT Akali Abilities

Five-Point Strike

Makes Akali throw a kunai at her target, dealing magic damage.

Damage: 150 / 225 / 350

Ninja

This gives the players a bonus Attack Damage and Spell Power. This effect gets activated when you have specifically 1 or 4 unique Ninjas.

Damage: (1)50 Attack Damage and Spell Power, (4)150 Attack Damage and Spell Power

Assassin

With this effect, the players will start their combat by Assassins going back to the enemy backline. With the spells, the players can critically strike and gain bonus Critical Strike Damage and Chance.

Damage: (2)10% Crit Chance and 30% Crit Damage, (4)25% Crit Chance and 60% Crit Damage, (6)40% Crit Chance and 90% Crit Damage

