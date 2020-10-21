TFT Kalista Build: TFT Champion's Item Builds, Abilities, Stats And More

TFT is one of the most popular games played currently. The game is getting a lot of attention on social media recently. The players are curious to find out valuable information about the game. It uses character assets from League of Legends and is based on Dota Auto Chess. They have been asking about the Character item builds, abilities and their stats for a long time now. Thus we have decided to clear all these doubts right now. Read more to know about TFT Characters.

TFT Kalista Build, Skills, Ability and more

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions about TFT Kalista build. Kalista is one of the most-used avatars in the game. A huge number of player prefer using this champion because of its offensive abilities and skills. This character can be used to attract your enemy with effective abilities like Rapid Fire Cannon and more. So let’s look at the current TFT Kalista build, stats and abilities.

TFT Kalista Build

Rapid Fire Cannon: This gives the player a 200% Attack Range. This basically means that they will nearly miss their Basic Attacks.

Guinsoo's RagebladeGives the players +6% bonus Attack Speed for the rest of combat. This effect can stack any number of times.

Runaan's Hurricane: This ability lets the players fire a bolt at another nearby enemy, dealing 75% of the wearer's Attack Damage and applying on-hit effects. These bolts can critically strike.

TFT Kalista Abilities

Rend

With this ability, Kalista's spears remain in her target. Each spear is capable of dealing a per cent of the target's max health as magic damage when she removes them.

Maximum Health Damage: 4% / 6% / 8%

Cultist

This activates only when your team loses 50% of their health. Galio is summoned who enters slamming into the cluster of enemies and knocking them up.

Duration: (3)Tyrant Galio, (6)Demon Lord Galio, (9)Supreme Overlord Galio

Duelist

Gives the player some bonus Movement Speed. The player’s attacks also get some Attack Speed, up to 8 stacks.

(2) 2% Attack Speed per Stack, (4) 20% Attack Speed per Stack, (6) 35% Attack Speed per Stack, (8) 60% Attack Speed per Stack

TFT Kalista Stats

Cost: 3

Health: 550 / 990 / 1782

Mana: 0

Armor: 20

MR: 20

DPS: 65 / 117 / 211

Damage: 65 / 117 / 211

Atk Spd: 1

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 3

