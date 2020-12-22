TFT Fiora Build: Know All About Duelist Fiora And Her Abilities

Introduced in the year 2009 by Riot Games, League of Legends is a multiplayer video game that has seen great popularity since its inception. It is also known as LoL or League. To play League of Legends, one has to form a team of five players. One assumes the role of the champion as is stated in the game portal leagueoflegends.com. Equipped with various abilities, the champion has to duel against champions controlled by the computer or by the other teams in the course of the game. In the course of the main game, one has to destroy the other team’s Nexus. This is a structure that is protected by defensive techniques and can be found at the base of the team.

TFT

Teamfight Tactics also known as TFT is a spinoff of the popular video game League of Legends. This game has also been developed by Riot Games. The player has to fight against seven opponents and the last person to remain standing is the winner in this game.

Fiora Build TFT

Fiora Build TFT is a champion belonging to Noble Origin and the player can get this champion at $1. She is the most revered duelist in Valoran. She is famous for her brusque mannerisms and cunning mind. She took control of her family from her father after a scandal that nearly devastated their family. The reputation of House Laurent was destroyed. It is then that Fiora took the control of her family and tried her best to restore the honor of her family. She tried every way so that the family can again the rightful place among the great families of Demacia.

The class that helps Fiora build to synergize makes use of the Riposte Ability and has 400/720/ 1440 Hp. Fiora can deal 28/50/101 Damage Per Second to the opponents with a 1 Space Attack Range. Some of the abilities that can be associated with Fiora build are Riposte, Lunge, Duelist’s Dance, Grand Challenge, and Bladework. With the help of these abilities, Fiora attacks her enemies and she is very able in her duels. Such is her power that she has been hailed as one of the best duelists in Valoran.

Fiora counter

The renowned Fiora counter includes Lissandra. She has a win rate of 49.62% and a play rate of 1.54%. The other counters of Fiora are Pantheon, Kayle, Cassiopeia, Teemo, and Wukong.

