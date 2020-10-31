TFT Makers Recently Released A New Hotfix: Here's TFT 10.22 Patch Notes

TFT makers have been one the top of their game to release new content constantly. They recently released a new set of TFT patch notes and fixed some of the most talked-about issues recently. This new TFT hotfix was uploaded on TFT official website just 3 days ago, thus the players can expect this TFT 10.22 Patch notes to already be released. Read more to know about TFT Patch Notes.

TFT 10.22 Patch Notes

Heads up! We just micropatched 10.22:



Morgana Spell Damage: 325/525/2000 >>> 250/400/2000

Chalice of Harmony Bonus Spell Power: 40 >>> 35

Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 50% >>> 40%

Rabadon’s Deathcap Total Spell Power: 75 >>> 80



Notes updated soon: https://t.co/TLutqcaRmv pic.twitter.com/cx9ircfGBV — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 30, 2020

Balance Changes October 30:

Morgana Hallowed Ground Damage: 325/525/2000 ⇒ 250/400/2000 (reverting unintended change)

Chalice of Harmony Bonus Spell Power: 40 ⇒ 35

Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 50% ⇒ 40%

Rabadon’s Deathcap Total Spell Power: 75 ⇒ 80

Systems:

Players now take a minimum of 1 damage on losses

Chosen roll chances are now displayed in the Shop tooltip.

Traits:

There are a couple of traits that have an unintentional anti-synergy with the chosen mechanic as they lose value with less units on the board. We're changing the rules of those chosen to count as two units for the sake of their traits.

Cultist Chosen now count as 2 Cultists and will grant Galio double the amount of star levels (e.g., a two-star Elise will grant Galio four star levels instead of two).

Keeper Chosen now count as 2 Keepers and grant double the amount of shields

Dazzler Attack Damage Reduction: 50% ⇒ 50/80%

Dazzler Duration: 5/15 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

Ninja (4) Attack Damage and Spell Power: 150 ⇒ 140

Sharpshooter damage reduction per ricochet: 65/50/35% ⇒ 55/50/45%

Champions

Tier 1

Fiora Chosen Bonus: Health ⇒ Max Mana Reduction Lissandra 1000 Daggers Targeting: Attack Target ⇒ Highest Attack Damage Vayne Silver Bolts Bonus True Damage: 40/75/125 ⇒ 50/90/140

Tier 2

Vi Chosen Bonus: Health ⇒ Max Mana Reduction Vi Spell Damage 250/400/600 ⇒ 250/400/800 Vi Armor Shred Duration: 6 ⇒ 8 seconds

Tier 3

Akali Mana Lock after Spellcast: 1 second ⇒ 1.25 seconds Evelynn Last Caress Damage: 350/500/900 ⇒ 350/500/1400 Nunu and Willump Consume Damage: 450/650/1300 ⇒ 450/650/1800

Tier 4

Ahri Spirit Bomb Damage: 500/750/3000 ⇒ 475/675/3000 Ashe: Fixed a bug where 4/5 of Ashe’s Flurry shots could not critically strike or be dodged Morgana: Updated her Spell targeting to be slightly less random and more targeted at clumps of champions. Morgana Hallowed Ground Damage: 250/400/2000 ⇒ 325/525/2000

Tier 5

Ezreal Starting Mana: 75 ⇒ 90 Lee Sin Primary Stun Duration: 3/4/10 ⇒ 1.5/2/10 seconds Lee Sin Secondary Stun Duration: 1.5/1.5/10 ⇒ 1.5/2/10 seconds Lillia damage to break Sleep: 500/750/1000 ⇒ 500/500/500 Sett Chosen Bonus: Health ⇒ Spell Power Sett Spell Primary Target Damage: 35/45% ⇒ 40/60% max Health Nunu and Willump will no longer eat Sett if he still needs to do sit ups.

👉 Check out the Patch 10.22 Preview. pic.twitter.com/fcI0mMad4C — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 23, 2020

Items:

Luden’s Echo Bonus Damage: Crowd-controlled or Shielded ⇒ Crowd-controlled targets

Rabadon’s Deathcap Spell Power: 70 ⇒ 75

Runaan’s Hurricane Bolt Damage: 75% ⇒ 100% Attack Damage

Statikk Shiv Damage: 75 ⇒ 80

Statikk Shiv Bonus Damage: 175 ⇒ 240

Statikk Shiv Fixed a bug where it could sometimes target invalid units (ie: during GA revive or Sett sit-ups)

Zeke’s Herald Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 35%

ZZ’Rot Portal Taunt Duration: 2 seconds ⇒ 1 second

Fixed a bug where the Construct had 10 more AD than intended

Fixed a bug where you could access the initial Taunt by equipping ZZ’Rot mid-combat

Bugs:

Divine’s damage reduction will no longer reduce true damage.

Exile will no longer fail to create their shield when placed next to a Galio summon.

Talon will now run through the attack flow when attacking with his spell. (This will trigger Rageblade, Shiv, etc.)

Taunts will no longer persist if the taunter becomes untargetable

