Last Updated:

TFT Set 4 Synergies List That You Must Check Out Right Away

TFT Set 4 is finally here with a lot of meta changes along with synergies as well. Read on to know all about this new synergy list for set 4 TFT

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
tft

The release of TFT Set 4 was initially planned alongside the update of 10.19, which went live on September 16, 2020. With the TFT Fates release date almost here, there will be a lot of changes to traits, champions, items, and more. Continue reading to know all about this set for TFT build league of legends.

Also read | Genshin Impact Recipe Location Guide That You Must Check Out

TFT Set 4 Synergies

Also read | What Is Valorant? How To Download The FPS Game On PC For Free?

Here is a list of entire TFT Synergies in Set 4 in terms of Origin, Class, Cast

  • Aatrox - Cultist, Vanguard, 4
  • Ahri - Spirit, Mage, 4
  • Akali - Ninja, Assassin, 3
  • Annie - Fortune, Mage, 2
  • Aphelios - Moonlight, Hunter, 2
  • Ashe - Elderwood, Hunter, 4
  • Azir - Warlord, Keeper or Emperor, 5
  • Cassiopeia - Dusk, Mystic, 4
  • Diana - Moonlight, Assassin, 1
  • Elise - Cultist, Keeper, 1
  • Evelynn - Cultist, Shade, 3
  • Ezreal - Elderwood, Dazzler, 5
  • Fiora - Enlightened, Duelist, 1
  • Garen - Warlord, Vanguard, 1
  • Hecarim - Elderwood, Vanguard, 2
  • Irelia - Enlightened, Divine or Adept, 3
  • Janna - Enlightened, Mystic, 2
  • Jarvan IV - Warlord, Keeper, 2
  • Jax - Divine, Duelist, 2
  • Jhin - Cultist, Sharpshooter, 4
  • Jinx - Fortune, Sharpshooter, 3
  • Kalista - Cultist, Duelist, 3
  • Katarina - Warlord, Fortune, Assassin, 3
  • Kayn - Tormented, Shade, 5
  • Kennen - Ninja, Keeper, 3
  • Kindred - Spirit, Hunter, 3
  • Lee Sin - Divine, Duelist, 5
  • Lillia - Dusk, Mage, 5
  • Lissandra - Moonlight, Dazzler, 1
  • Lulu - Elderwood, Mage, 2
  • Lux - Divine, Dazzler, 3
  • Maokai - Elderwood, Brawler, 1
  • Morgana - Enlightened, Dazzler, 4
  • Nami - Enlightened, Mage, 1
  • Nidalee - Warlord, Sharpshooter, 1
  • Nunu - Elderwood, Brawler, 3,
  • Pyke - Cultistm Assassin, 2
  • Riven - Dusk, Keeper, 4
  • Sejuani - Fortune, Vanguard, 4
  • Sett - The Boss, Brawler, 5
  • Shen - Ninja, Adept or Mystic, 4
  • Sylas - Moonlight, Brawler, 2
  • Tahm Kench - Fortune, Brawler, 1
  • Talon - Enlightened, Assassin, 4
  • Teemo - Spirit, Sharpshooter, 2
  • Thresh - Dusk, Vanguard, 2
  • Twisted Fate- Cultist, Mage, 1
  • Vayne - Dusk, Sharpshooter, 1
  • Veigar - Elderwood, Mage, 3
  • Vi - Warlord, Brawler, 2
  • Warwick - Divine, Brawler or Hunter, 4
  • Wukong - Divine, Vanguard, 1
  • Xin Zhao - Warlord, Duelist, 3
  • Yasuo - Exile, Duelist,1
  • Yone - Exile, Adept, 5
  • Yuumi - Spirit, Mystic, 3
  • Zed - Ninja, Shade, 2
  • Zilean - Cultist, Mystic, 5

Also read | Amnesia Rebirth Ending Explained: How To Get The Bad, Good And Secret Endings

Also read | Genshin Impact Martial Artist Set Location Details And Properties

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND