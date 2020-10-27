TFT Set 4 Synergies List That You Must Check Out Right Away

The release of TFT Set 4 was initially planned alongside the update of 10.19, which went live on September 16, 2020. With the TFT Fates release date almost here, there will be a lot of changes to traits, champions, items, and more. Continue reading to know all about this set for TFT build league of legends.
Also read | Genshin Impact Recipe Location Guide That You Must Check Out
TFT Set 4 Synergies
Also read | What Is Valorant? How To Download The FPS Game On PC For Free?
Here is a list of entire TFT Synergies in Set 4 in terms of Origin, Class, Cast
- Aatrox - Cultist, Vanguard, 4
- Ahri - Spirit, Mage, 4
- Akali - Ninja, Assassin, 3
- Annie - Fortune, Mage, 2
- Aphelios - Moonlight, Hunter, 2
- Ashe - Elderwood, Hunter, 4
- Azir - Warlord, Keeper or Emperor, 5
- Cassiopeia - Dusk, Mystic, 4
- Diana - Moonlight, Assassin, 1
- Elise - Cultist, Keeper, 1
- Evelynn - Cultist, Shade, 3
- Ezreal - Elderwood, Dazzler, 5
- Fiora - Enlightened, Duelist, 1
- Garen - Warlord, Vanguard, 1
- Hecarim - Elderwood, Vanguard, 2
- Irelia - Enlightened, Divine or Adept, 3
- Janna - Enlightened, Mystic, 2
- Jarvan IV - Warlord, Keeper, 2
- Jax - Divine, Duelist, 2
- Jhin - Cultist, Sharpshooter, 4
- Jinx - Fortune, Sharpshooter, 3
- Kalista - Cultist, Duelist, 3
- Katarina - Warlord, Fortune, Assassin, 3
- Kayn - Tormented, Shade, 5
- Kennen - Ninja, Keeper, 3
- Kindred - Spirit, Hunter, 3
- Lee Sin - Divine, Duelist, 5
- Lillia - Dusk, Mage, 5
- Lissandra - Moonlight, Dazzler, 1
- Lulu - Elderwood, Mage, 2
- Lux - Divine, Dazzler, 3
- Maokai - Elderwood, Brawler, 1
- Morgana - Enlightened, Dazzler, 4
- Nami - Enlightened, Mage, 1
- Nidalee - Warlord, Sharpshooter, 1
- Nunu - Elderwood, Brawler, 3,
- Pyke - Cultistm Assassin, 2
- Riven - Dusk, Keeper, 4
- Sejuani - Fortune, Vanguard, 4
- Sett - The Boss, Brawler, 5
- Shen - Ninja, Adept or Mystic, 4
- Sylas - Moonlight, Brawler, 2
- Tahm Kench - Fortune, Brawler, 1
- Talon - Enlightened, Assassin, 4
- Teemo - Spirit, Sharpshooter, 2
- Thresh - Dusk, Vanguard, 2
- Twisted Fate- Cultist, Mage, 1
- Vayne - Dusk, Sharpshooter, 1
- Veigar - Elderwood, Mage, 3
- Vi - Warlord, Brawler, 2
- Warwick - Divine, Brawler or Hunter, 4
- Wukong - Divine, Vanguard, 1
- Xin Zhao - Warlord, Duelist, 3
- Yasuo - Exile, Duelist,1
- Yone - Exile, Adept, 5
- Yuumi - Spirit, Mystic, 3
- Zed - Ninja, Shade, 2
- Zilean - Cultist, Mystic, 5
Also read | Amnesia Rebirth Ending Explained: How To Get The Bad, Good And Secret Endings
Also read | Genshin Impact Martial Artist Set Location Details And Properties