TFT Set 4 Synergies List That You Must Check Out Right Away

The release of TFT Set 4 was initially planned alongside the update of 10.19, which went live on September 16, 2020. With the TFT Fates release date almost here, there will be a lot of changes to traits, champions, items, and more. Continue reading to know all about this set for TFT build league of legends.

TFT Set 4 Synergies

Here is a list of entire TFT Synergies in Set 4 in terms of Origin, Class, Cast

Aatrox - Cultist, Vanguard, 4

Ahri - Spirit, Mage, 4

Akali - Ninja, Assassin, 3

Annie - Fortune, Mage, 2

Aphelios - Moonlight, Hunter, 2

Ashe - Elderwood, Hunter, 4

Azir - Warlord, Keeper or Emperor, 5

Cassiopeia - Dusk, Mystic, 4

Diana - Moonlight, Assassin, 1

Elise - Cultist, Keeper, 1

Evelynn - Cultist, Shade, 3

Ezreal - Elderwood, Dazzler, 5

Fiora - Enlightened, Duelist, 1

Garen - Warlord, Vanguard, 1

Hecarim - Elderwood, Vanguard, 2

Irelia - Enlightened, Divine or Adept, 3

Janna - Enlightened, Mystic, 2

Jarvan IV - Warlord, Keeper, 2

Jax - Divine, Duelist, 2

Jhin - Cultist, Sharpshooter, 4

Jinx - Fortune, Sharpshooter, 3

Kalista - Cultist, Duelist, 3

Katarina - Warlord, Fortune, Assassin, 3

Kayn - Tormented, Shade, 5

Kennen - Ninja, Keeper, 3

Kindred - Spirit, Hunter, 3

Lee Sin - Divine, Duelist, 5

Lillia - Dusk, Mage, 5

Lissandra - Moonlight, Dazzler, 1

Lulu - Elderwood, Mage, 2

Lux - Divine, Dazzler, 3

Maokai - Elderwood, Brawler, 1

Morgana - Enlightened, Dazzler, 4

Nami - Enlightened, Mage, 1

Nidalee - Warlord, Sharpshooter, 1

Nunu - Elderwood, Brawler, 3,

Pyke - Cultistm Assassin, 2

Riven - Dusk, Keeper, 4

Sejuani - Fortune, Vanguard, 4

Sett - The Boss, Brawler, 5

Shen - Ninja, Adept or Mystic, 4

Sylas - Moonlight, Brawler, 2

Tahm Kench - Fortune, Brawler, 1

Talon - Enlightened, Assassin, 4

Teemo - Spirit, Sharpshooter, 2

Thresh - Dusk, Vanguard, 2

Twisted Fate- Cultist, Mage, 1

Vayne - Dusk, Sharpshooter, 1

Veigar - Elderwood, Mage, 3

Vi - Warlord, Brawler, 2

Warwick - Divine, Brawler or Hunter, 4

Wukong - Divine, Vanguard, 1

Xin Zhao - Warlord, Duelist, 3

Yasuo - Exile, Duelist,1

Yone - Exile, Adept, 5

Yuumi - Spirit, Mystic, 3

Zed - Ninja, Shade, 2

Zilean - Cultist, Mystic, 5

