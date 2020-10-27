TFT Minimum Time To Surrender - Know About The Surrender Mechanism In TFT

The developer and publisher of TFT (Teamfight Tactics) is Riot Games. It is much similar to Dota Auto Chess with most of its character assets from League of Legends. Players in TFT have to build a team and compete online against other 7 opponents. The platforms for which TFT was released include Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, and Macintosh operating systems. Unlike League of Legends, TFT matches are shorter and players can surrender in half the amount of time. Continue reading to know more.

When Can You Surrender in TFT

Players can surrender in Teamfight Tactics in a similar fashion to that of League of Legends. The main point to note is that it's not going to be 20 minutes. TFT games are shorter which usually happens around the Krugs round (this is known as round 9, which is actually the 6th round in the 2nd stage).

The surrender time is 10 minutes. After a player hits the 10-minute mark, they can surrender via one of the two ways in Teamfight Tactics:

Surrender after pressing Escape

Press “Enter” to type something in chat and type “/ff”.

Starting a new match is not possible right after surrendering. This is due to the fact that a player is still in a game even after surrendering. So trying to start a new match will give the players a notification that "you're participating in a game in progress".

TFT Build

Here is one of the top TFT meta comps or team comps as per the latest patch of 10.21 which was released recently.

S-tier: Kayn and Friends = 3 Cultist, 2 Vanguard/Dusk

S-tier: Brawler Ashe = 6 Brawler, 2 Divine/Hunter

S-tier: 6 Divine = 6 Divine, 3 Adept

A-tier: 6 Elderwood Mage = 6 Elderwood, 3 Mage

A-tier: Vanguard Mystic Ahri = 4 Spirit/Mystic

A-tier: 6 Duelists = 6 Duelist, 2 Exile/Divine/Adept

A-tier: 4 Enlightened = 4 Mystic/Enlightened

A-tier: Shade Spirit Bomb = 4 Shade/Ninja

A-tier: 6 Dusk = 6 Emperor, 4 Keeper

A-tier: Ninja Assassins = 4 Ninja/Assassin

A-tier: Viet Nami = 6 Mage, 2 Spirit/Enlightened

A-tier: Moonlight Diana = 6 Assassin, 3 Moonglight

A-tier: 6 Mages = 6 Mage, 2 Spirit/Enlightened

A-tier: 6 Sharpshooters = 6 Sharpshooter, 3 Keeper/Warlord

B-tier: Warlord Katarina = 6 Warlord, 2 Assasin/Keeper

B-tier: 6 Cultist = 6 Cultist, 3 Keeper, 2 Dusk/Mystic

