TFT Talon Build: An Extensive Guide To The Origin Story, Abilities Of The Blade’s Shadow

League of Legends was introduced in 2009 by Riot Games. Since its inception, the game has been steadily going up the popularity charts worldwide. As per the popular gaming portal leagueoflegends.com, the champion has the task of battling the champion of the opposing team or a computer-controlled champion. The main task of the players in the team is to destroy the Nexus. The Nexus is protected by defensive structures in the game and is found in the base of the opponent team.

Also read: TFT Veigar Build: Here Is A Complete Build Guide For This TFT Champion

TFT

After the success of League of Legends, Riot Games created a spinoff of this game, titled TFT. This has also gained immense popularity among gamers. To play this game, you have to make a powerful team. These members will fight on your behalf. The player has to win against seven opponents in this game. The last player who remains standing is the winner.

Also read: TFT Tier Leaderboards For October 2020: Here's The Entire Leaderboard For All Regions

Talon build

Talon in this game is a merciless killer who can strike without any warning and escape before anyone can raise any alarm. This has led him to earn the title of The Blade’s Shadow. His real name is Talon du Couteau. Talon has carved out a dangerous name for himself on the streets of Noxus. It was on these streets that he was forced to fight for his survival and also steal for food. His earliest memories are the darkness in the underground passages of Noxus and the steel of a blade. He survived due to his apt thieving techniques and quick wit. He was adopted by the Du Couteau family. He now kills on the command of the empire and assassinates the leaders of the enemies, heroes, and captains.

Also read: TFT Warlord Build; Create The Best Build For Warlord Azir With The Help Of This Guide

Talon build TFT is a merciless killer and has therefore several abilities to prove his mettle. Some of the abilities of Talon build TFT include blade’s end, noxian diplomacy, rake, assassin’s path, and shadow assault. All these abilities make him powerful and he can mercilessly strike his enemies without any warning.

Also read: TFT Duelist Build Guide: Details About Synergy, Best Team Comp & More

Talon counter

The strongest Talon counter is Annie. Annie has a win rate of 53.08% and a play rate of 1.97%. The other counters of Talon include Akali, Anivia, Veigar, Ahri, and Karthus. These are some of the counters against whom Talon is weak.

Also read: TFT Cultist Build Guide: Details About Synergy, Best Team Comp & More