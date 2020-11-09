TFT Veigar Build: Here Is A Complete Build Guide For This TFT Champion

Quick links:
One of the champions in League of Legends Teamfight Tactics is known as Veigar and is available for purchase at a cost of $3. He has mixed origins of Shadow and the Mage Class. As for his abilities, he uses the Primordial Burst Ability and has 600 / 1080 / 2160 HP. Continue reading to know all about the Veigar Build TFT.
Also read | Visit All 17 Locations Fortnite: How To Complete XP Xtravaganza challenge
Also read | Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Learn The Choices For Sky Larsen's Fate And The Consequences
Veigar has a rank of C-Tier as a Mid Lane role in Season 10 of TFT. Currently, he has a Win Rate of 52.97% (which is Good), Pick Rate of 1.16%, and a Ban Rate of 0.38% ( which is Low). Players should use Sorcery Runes and an ability power burst damage item build which they can then combine with a Burst playstyle.
At each level, you have the following chance rate % to find Veigar in the shop.
Players should initially consider using the Doran's Ring and Health Potion purchase. After that the first item that one should build is Luden's Echo combined with a Sorcerer's Shoes purchase. Void Staff and or Banshee's Veil is a must for the complete Veigar build along with using the Flash and Teleport summoner spells.
The best runes for Veigar are Sorcery as the Primary and Domination for his Secondary. Also, in the Sorcery tree, the Best Keystone Rune that the player can make use of is the Arcane Comet.
Players should select the first ability for level 1 as Q Baleful Strike, and then they should max out Q Baleful Strike. Next, it is advisable to start levelling up W Dark Matter and finally E Event Horizon.
Also read | Red Dead Redemption 2 Wintergreen Berries Location; Become A Botanist In RDR 2
Also read | Genshin Impact Thundersoother Artifact Set: How To Get The Item?