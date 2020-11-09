TFT Veigar Build: Here Is A Complete Build Guide For This TFT Champion

One of the champions in League of Legends Teamfight Tactics is known as Veigar and is available for purchase at a cost of $3. He has mixed origins of Shadow and the Mage Class. As for his abilities, he uses the Primordial Burst Ability and has 600 / 1080 / 2160 HP. Continue reading to know all about the Veigar Build TFT.

Also read | Visit All 17 Locations Fortnite: How To Complete XP Xtravaganza challenge

TFT Veigar Build - League of Legends

Also read | Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Learn The Choices For Sky Larsen's Fate And The Consequences

Veigar has a rank of C-Tier as a Mid Lane role in Season 10 of TFT. Currently, he has a Win Rate of 52.97% (which is Good), Pick Rate of 1.16%, and a Ban Rate of 0.38% ( which is Low). Players should use Sorcery Runes and an ability power burst damage item build which they can then combine with a Burst playstyle.

At each level, you have the following chance rate % to find Veigar in the shop.

1 - 0%

2 - 0%

3 - 5%

4 - 15%

5 - 25%

6 - 30%

7 - 33%

8 - 35%

9 - 35%

Veigar Stats

Cost - $3

Health - 600 / 1080 / 2160

Mana - 60

DPS - 30 / 54 / 108

Damage - 50 / 90 / 180

Critical Chance - 25%

Attack Speed - 0.6

Attack Range - 3 Space

Magic Resist - 20

Armor - 20

Round Damage - 2 / 3 / 6

Veigar's Ability

Primordial Burst Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star level than Veigar. Damage: 300 / 600 / 900 Mana Cost: 60 Starting Mana: 0



TFT Veigar Items Build

Players should initially consider using the Doran's Ring and Health Potion purchase. After that the first item that one should build is Luden's Echo combined with a Sorcerer's Shoes purchase. Void Staff and or Banshee's Veil is a must for the complete Veigar build along with using the Flash and Teleport summoner spells.

Luden's Echo

Sorcerer's Shoes

Zhonya's Hourglass

Rabadon's Deathcap

Void Staff

Banshee's Veil

Veigar Runes

The best runes for Veigar are Sorcery as the Primary and Domination for his Secondary. Also, in the Sorcery tree, the Best Keystone Rune that the player can make use of is the Arcane Comet.

Primary Sorcery Arcane Comet Manaflow Band Transcendence Gathering Storm

Secondary Domination Eyeball Collection Relentless Hunter

Third Adaptive Force Adaptive Force Scaling Health



Skill Order

Players should select the first ability for level 1 as Q Baleful Strike, and then they should max out Q Baleful Strike. Next, it is advisable to start levelling up W Dark Matter and finally E Event Horizon.

Maxing Skill Order: Q > W > E

Also read | Red Dead Redemption 2 Wintergreen Berries Location; Become A Botanist In RDR 2

Also read | Genshin Impact Thundersoother Artifact Set: How To Get The Item?