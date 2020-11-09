Last Updated:

TFT Veigar Build: Here Is A Complete Build Guide For This TFT Champion

Veigar is a champion in TFT who uses the Primordial Burst Ability and has 600 / 1080 / 2160 of health points. Read on for a complete Veigar build.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
tft veigar

One of the champions in League of Legends Teamfight Tactics is known as Veigar and is available for purchase at a cost of $3. He has mixed origins of Shadow and the Mage Class. As for his abilities, he uses the Primordial Burst Ability and has 600 / 1080 / 2160 HP. Continue reading to know all about the Veigar Build TFT.

Also read | Visit All 17 Locations Fortnite: How To Complete XP Xtravaganza challenge

TFT Veigar Build - League of Legends

Also read | Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Learn The Choices For Sky Larsen's Fate And The Consequences

Veigar has a rank of C-Tier as a Mid Lane role in Season 10 of TFT. Currently, he has a Win Rate of 52.97% (which is Good), Pick Rate of 1.16%, and a Ban Rate of 0.38% ( which is Low). Players should use Sorcery Runes and an ability power burst damage item build which they can then combine with a Burst playstyle.

At each level, you have the following chance rate % to find Veigar in the shop.

  • 1 - 0%
  • 2 - 0%
  • 3 - 5%
  • 4 - 15%
  • 5 - 25%
  • 6 - 30%
  • 7 - 33%
  • 8 - 35%
  • 9 - 35% 

Veigar Stats

  • Cost - $3
  • Health - 600 / 1080 / 2160
  • Mana - 60
  • DPS - 30 / 54 / 108
  • Damage - 50 / 90 / 180
  • Critical Chance - 25%
  • Attack Speed - 0.6
  • Attack Range - 3 Space
  • Magic Resist - 20
  • Armor - 20
  • Round Damage - 2 / 3 / 6

Veigar's Ability

  • Primordial Burst
    • Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star level than Veigar.
    • Damage: 300 / 600 / 900
    • Mana Cost: 60
    • Starting Mana: 0

TFT Veigar Items Build

Players should initially consider using the Doran's Ring and  Health Potion purchase. After that the first item that one should build is Luden's Echo combined with a Sorcerer's Shoes purchase. Void Staff and or Banshee's Veil is a must for the complete Veigar build along with using the Flash and Teleport summoner spells.

  • Luden's Echo
  • Sorcerer's Shoes
  • Zhonya's Hourglass
  • Rabadon's Deathcap
  • Void Staff
  • Banshee's Veil

Veigar Runes

The best runes for Veigar are Sorcery as the Primary and Domination for his Secondary. Also, in the Sorcery tree, the Best Keystone Rune that the player can make use of is the Arcane Comet.

  • Primary
    • Sorcery
    • Arcane Comet
    • Manaflow Band
    • Transcendence
    • Gathering Storm
  • Secondary
    • Domination
    • Eyeball Collection
    • Relentless Hunter
  • Third
    • Adaptive Force
    • Adaptive Force
    • Scaling Health

Skill Order

Players should select the first ability for level 1 as Q Baleful Strike, and then they should max out Q Baleful Strike. Next, it is advisable to start levelling up W Dark Matter and finally E Event Horizon.

  • Maxing Skill Order: Q > W > E

Also read | Red Dead Redemption 2 Wintergreen Berries Location; Become A Botanist In RDR 2

Also read | Genshin Impact Thundersoother Artifact Set: How To Get The Item?

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND