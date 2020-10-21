TFT Top Comps After Patch 10.21: Checkout Some Of The Best TFT Comps Here

Teamfight Tactics is a game which is an auto battling game whose developer and publisher company is Riot Games. The assets used in this game is from League of Legends and is based on Dota Auto Chess. Continue reading to know more about the top TFT comps as of the latest patch 10.21.

TFT Best Comps

TFT Team Comps

Here is one of the top TFT meta comps or team comps as per the latest patch of 10.21 which was released recently.

S-tier: Kayn and Friends = 3 Cultist, 2 Vanguard/Dusk

S-tier: Brawler Ashe = 6 Brawler, 2 Divine/Hunter

S-tier: 6 Divine = 6 Divine, 3 Adept

A-tier: 6 Elderwood Mage = 6 Elderwood, 3 Mage

A-tier: Vanguard Mystic Ahri = 4 Spirit/Mystic

A-tier: 6 Duelists = 6 Duelist, 2 Exile/Divine/Adept

A-tier: 4 Enlightened = 4 Mystic/Enlightened

A-tier: Shade Spirit Bomb = 4 Shade/Ninja

A-tier: 6 Dusk = 6 Emperor, 4 Keeper

A-tier: Ninja Assassins = 4 Ninja/Assassin

A-tier: Viet Nami = 6 Mage, 2 Spirit/Enlightened

A-tier: Moonlight Diana = 6 Assassin, 3 Moonglight

A-tier: 6 Mages = 6 Mage, 2 Spirit/Enlightened

A-tier: 6 Sharpshooters = 6 Sharpshooter, 3 Keeper/Warlord

B-tier: Warlord Katarina = 6 Warlord, 2 Assasin/Keeper

B-tier: 6 Cultist = 6 Cultist, 3 Keeper, 2 Dusk/Mystic

Below mentioned are some of the descriptions of the above-mentioned list as to why they were chosen for the comps:

Kayn and Friends: S-tier

For this, Kayn received a small nerf on his 1-star damage. Along with this, the developers fixed a bug for Kayn which was previously allowing the character to use his magic without any enemies present nearby. This might give Kayn a bit edge.

Brawler Ashe: S-tier

In the last patch, Ashe got nerfed along with many other comps. One of the reasons why Ashe is in S tier because of the consistency of this comp as it gives decent results in most of the games.

6 Divine: S-tier

The comp composition mentioned in the list above is for making Warwick the main carry with using 6 Divine. Since there are a lot of CC in the team, Statikk Shiv will be able to deal extra damage to enemies.

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games