TFT Vayne Build: Some Of The Best Item Builds For This Character

A number of TFT players have been asking about the character build lately. This is because of the number of new updates made by League of Legends makers. The makers keep adding a lot of new content for their in-game characters. Recently, TFT players spoke about Vayne build and are curious to know more about it. So we have listed down all the information we had about the same.

TFT Vayne Build

Buying League of Legends Teamfight Tactics Garen will cost anywhere around $1. TFT Vayne is amongst Light Origin and the Rangers Class. With this, TFT Vayne can also synergize for Rangers and have a 30% chance to Double Attack Speed Vaynth. TFT Vayne has the Silver Bolts ability and a 500 / 900 / 1800 HP. The character can also deal 30 / 54 / 108 Damage Per Second with 3 Space Attack Range. A number of popular gamers have recommended that Guinsoo's Rageblade, Giant Slayer, Runaan's Hurricane are some of the best TFT Vayne builds available. So let’s take a look at Vayne TFT build.

TFT Vayne Item Build

B.F. Sword: +15 Attack Damage.

Blade of the Ruined King: Wearer is also a Blademaster.

Bloodthirster: 40% Lifesteal. Heal by 40% of the damage dealt by basic attacks.

Cursed Blade: Attacks have a 20% chance to reduce enemy's star level by 1+.

Darkin: Wearer is also a Demon.

Deathblade: Whenever the wearer kills or participates in killing an enemy, gain +15 Attack Damage for the remainder of combat. This effect can stack any number of times.

Frozen Mallet: Wearer is also a Glacial.

Guinsoo's Rageblade: Attacks grant 5% Attack Speed. Stacks infinitely.

Hand of Justice: At the beginning of the planning phase, the player randomly gains either 40% increased damage or 40 life on hit until the end of the round.

Hush: Attacks have a 33% chance on hit to prevent enemy champion from gaining mana.

Infinity Edge: Critical Strikes deal +200% damage.

Mittens: Extra 10% Crit chance and 10% Dodge chance. The player is also a Yordle.

Rapid Firecannon: Player’s attacks cannot be dodged. Attack Range is doubled.

Repeating Crossbow: When the player dies, Repeating Crossbow is re-equipped to a new ally. Each time Repeating Crossbow is re-equipped, it grants additional +30% Attack Speed and +30% Critical Strike Chance for the remainder of combat. This effect can stack any number of times.

Sparring Gloves: +10% Dodge chance and +10% Crit chance.

Spatula: Used to build items that change a champions Origin or Class.

Statikk Shiv: Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage and bounces up to 3 targets.

Sword Breaker: Attacks have a 33% chance to disarm for 3 seconds.

Sword of the Divine: Each 1 second, the wearer has a 7% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike until the end of the combat.

Titanic Hydra: Attacks deal 10% of the wearer's max Health as splash damage.

