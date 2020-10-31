TFT Garen Build: Know More About Best Item Builds For This Character

A number of TFT players have been asking about the character build lately. This is because of the number of new updates made by League of Legends makers. They keep adding a lot of new content for their in-game characters. Recently, TFT players spoke about Garen build and are curious to know more about it. So we have listed down all the information we had about the same.

TFT Garen Build

Buying League of Legends Teamfight Tactics Garen will cost anywhere around $1. TFT Garen is amongst Noble Origin and the Knight Class. With this, TFT Garen can also synergize for Knights Ignore 15 Damage from all source. TFT Garen has the Judgement Ability and a 600 / 1080 / 2160 HP. The character can also deal 30 / 54 / 109 Damage Per Second with a 1 Space Attack Range. A number of popular gamers have recommended that using Morellonomicon, Dragon's Claw, Phantom Dancerare some of the best TFT Garen builds available. So let’s take a look at Garen build TFT.

Chain Vest: +20 Armor. Dragon's Claw: Gain 83% resistance to magic damage. Force of Nature: Gain 1+ Team Size + Frozen Heart: Adjacent enemies Attack Speed is 25% Slower. Giant's Belt: +200 Health. Ionic Spark: Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 125 true damage. Knight's Vow: The wearer is also a Knight. Locket of the Iron Solari: On the start of combat, the adjacent allies get a shield of 300 for 7 seconds. Morellonomicon: Spells deal burn damage equal to 20% of the enemy's maximum health over 10 seconds. Burned units cannot heal. Negatron Cloak: +20 Magic Resist. Phantom Dancer: Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes. Redemption: At 25% Maximum Health, heal all nearby allies for 1200 Health. + Thornmail: Reflect 100% of mitigated damage taken from attacks as Magic Damage. + Warmog's Armor: Wearer regenerates 6% missing Health per second. + Zeke's Herald: Allies two spaces to the left and right of the wearer gain +15% Attack Speed. + Zephyr: Banish an enemy for 6 seconds. The unit that mirrors the wielder placement on the other side of the board is banished.

TFT Garen abilities

Garen rapidly spins his sword around his body, becoming immune to magic damage and dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Total Damage: 360 / 585 / 810

Damage Per Tick: 50 / 65 / 80

Spin Duration: 4

Total Ticks: 9

Mana Cost: 100

Garen Stats

Cost: $1

Health: 600 / 1080 / 2160

Mana: 100

DPS: 30 / 54 / 109

Damage: 50 / 90 / 180

Crit Chance: 25%

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack Range: 1 Space

Magic Resist: 20

Armour: 40

