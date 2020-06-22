How Many Trading Cards Are There In The Last Of Us 2? Where To Find Them?

Naughty Dog’s latest adventure game, The Last Of Us 2 has certainly dominated the gaming sectors since its release. The gamers have been waiting for the continuation of The Last Of Us since years now. This new third-person perspective game has a number of new features and additions like the trading cards. A number of The Last Of Us 2 players have been asking questions like what are trading cards and how many trading cards are there in The Last Of Us 2. Read more to know about The Last Of Us 2.

How many trading cards are there in The Last Of Us 2?

There are a total of 48 trading cards in the game.

Trading Cards are basically trinkets that represent Ellie's main collectable. These cards are added to your inventory when collected. The players can see these cards displayed in the world using a playing cards-style symbol. If the player managed to find all the trading cards he will be able to unlock the Master Set Trophy, while also grabbing the Starter Set Trophy when collecting five of these trading cards.

Where are the Trading Cards in The Last Of Us 2?

Chapter: Waking Up

Trading Card #1: Seismicayla Trading Card #2: The Keene Twins

Chapter: Patrol

Trading Card #1: Tesseracter Trading Card #2: Laurent Foucault, CEO SPARK

Chapter: The Gate

Trading Card #1: Motivator Trading Card #2: The Starfire Kids Trading Card #3: Chessmaster Trading Card #4: Oozer

Chapter: Downtown

Trading Card #1: Das Wort Trading Card #2: Doctor Uckmann Trading Card #3: Flo Trading Card #4: Big Blue Trading Card #5: Know It All

Chapter: Eastbrook Elementary

Trading Card #1: Cardio

Chapter: Capitol Hill

Trading Card #1: Kinnard, Esq. Trading Card #2: Rockafella Trading Card #3: Doctor Stem Trading Card #4: Sergeant Frost Trading Card #5: Candelabra Trading Card #6: Bizarrebra

Chapter: Channel 13

Trading Card #1: Kimimela

Chapter: The Tunnels

Trading Card #1: The Imp Trading Card #2: Dr. Daniela Star Trading Card #3: Bastet

Chapter: The Theatre

Trading Card #1: Mortem Trading Card #2: Beyond

Chapter: The Birthday Gift

Trading Card #1: The Nighthawk Trading Card #2: Saura

Chapter: Hillcrest

Trading Card #1: Wachumero Trading Card #2: Sahir the Sorcerer Trading Card #3: Naledi the Youthful Trading Card #4: Brainstorm Trading Card #5: Reverb

Chapter: Finding Strings

Trading Card #1: The Austinger

Chapter: The Seraphites

Trading Card #1: Randy Styles Trading Card #2: Shift Trading Card #3: Star Sign Trading Card #4: Arch-Enemy Trading Card #5: Doppelganger Trading Card #6: Bhat M'Andarr

Chapter: Road to the Aquarium

Trading Card #1: Esquire Trading Card #2: Tormentra Trading Card #3: Tanager Trading Card #4: Tatuaje

Chapter: The Flooded City

Trading Card #1: Seff-L'ho'phad Trading Card #2: Khazakh Bright

Chapter: Pushing Inland

Trading Card #1: CBB-73

Chapter: The Resort

Trading Card #1: Sparkthug

