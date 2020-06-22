How Many Trading Cards Are There In The Last Of Us 2? Where To Find Them?

Naughty Dog’s latest adventure game, The Last Of Us 2 has certainly dominated the gaming sectors since its release. The gamers have been waiting for the continuation of The Last Of Us since years now. This new third-person perspective game has a number of new features and additions like the trading cards. A number of The Last Of Us 2 players have been asking questions like what are trading cards and how many trading cards are there in The Last Of Us 2. Read more to know about The Last Of Us 2.
How many trading cards are there in The Last Of Us 2?
There are a total of 48 trading cards in the game.
Trading Cards are basically trinkets that represent Ellie's main collectable. These cards are added to your inventory when collected. The players can see these cards displayed in the world using a playing cards-style symbol. If the player managed to find all the trading cards he will be able to unlock the Master Set Trophy, while also grabbing the Starter Set Trophy when collecting five of these trading cards.
Where are the Trading Cards in The Last Of Us 2?
- Trading Card #1: Seismicayla
- Trading Card #2: The Keene Twins
- Trading Card #1: Tesseracter
- Trading Card #2: Laurent Foucault, CEO SPARK
- Trading Card #1: Motivator
- Trading Card #2: The Starfire Kids
- Trading Card #3: Chessmaster
- Trading Card #4: Oozer
- Trading Card #1: Das Wort
- Trading Card #2: Doctor Uckmann
- Trading Card #3: Flo
- Trading Card #4: Big Blue
- Trading Card #5: Know It All
- Chapter: Eastbrook Elementary
- Trading Card #1: Cardio
- Trading Card #1: Kinnard, Esq.
- Trading Card #2: Rockafella
- Trading Card #3: Doctor Stem
- Trading Card #4: Sergeant Frost
- Trading Card #5: Candelabra
- Trading Card #6: Bizarrebra
- Trading Card #1: Kimimela
- Trading Card #1: The Imp
- Trading Card #2: Dr. Daniela Star
- Trading Card #3: Bastet
- Trading Card #1: Mortem
- Trading Card #2: Beyond
- Chapter: The Birthday Gift
- Trading Card #1: The Nighthawk
- Trading Card #2: Saura
- Trading Card #1: Wachumero
- Trading Card #2: Sahir the Sorcerer
- Trading Card #3: Naledi the Youthful
- Trading Card #4: Brainstorm
- Trading Card #5: Reverb
- Trading Card #1: The Austinger
- Trading Card #1: Randy Styles
- Trading Card #2: Shift
- Trading Card #3: Star Sign
- Trading Card #4: Arch-Enemy
- Trading Card #5: Doppelganger
- Trading Card #6: Bhat M'Andarr
- Chapter: Road to the Aquarium
- Trading Card #1: Esquire
- Trading Card #2: Tormentra
- Trading Card #3: Tanager
- Trading Card #4: Tatuaje
- Chapter: The Flooded City
- Trading Card #1: Seff-L'ho'phad
- Trading Card #2: Khazakh Bright
- Trading Card #1: CBB-73
- Trading Card #1: Sparkthug
