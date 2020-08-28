Where Is Baby Groot In Fortnite? Here's A Guide To Find Your Favourite Marvel Character

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnite is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Where is baby Groot in Fortnite?

The players have been asking a lot of questions about Fortnite. The players have been coming up with questions like, “where is baby Groot in Fortnite?”. The players have been on the top of their game to experience the new collaboration with Marvel. The game is now being introduced with a number of popular skins derived from the Marvel superheroes. But the players have found out the there is a baby Groot too in the game and the players have been trying to find it. A number of popular gamers have also shared their encounter videos of baby Groot. We too have figured out baby Groot’s location and wanted to share it with the readers. Read more to know “where is baby Groot in Fortnite”.

In order to find baby Groot, the players need to reach Holly Hedges and explore the Garden Centre. The players then need to start destroying all the plants that are there. Baby Groot will be hiding in one of those plants. It is also said that Baby Groot doesn’t spawn every time, thus there is a possibility that the players might need to make a couple of trips to and from Holly Hedges. If the player is able to find baby Goot at Holly Hedges, then it will hop onto your back and in order to give you the experience of the popular Sapling Groot Back. A number of different challenges have also been added and the players can complete challenges like finding Marvel-themed Easter Eggs, spotting Wolverine’s mysterious claw marks, finding Bifrost locations or even clearing out quinjet landing sites.

THERES A BABY GROOT BACKPACK IN FORTNITE IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/cCTcatyQkE — clementine (@whoisneec) August 27, 2020

More about Fortnite

The makers recently released a new set of weekly challenges for the players that have been creating abuzz amongst the gaming community. The players have been asking about the new “Astro-Not” Challenge. It a very simple quest and completing this challenge will give the player a reward of 14,000 XP.

Earlier, the players were supposed to find the missing parts for a drowned Ancient Ship. This has now been continued and the players now need to just find the spaceship in Fortnite and the mission will be completed. Finding the spaceship is the main objective to complete the Astro-Not mission. To do the same, players need to head towards South. They need to reach Apres Ski, near the coast between Misty Meadow and Rickety Rig.

