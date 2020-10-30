Watch Dogs: Legion - Where To Find The Spy And How To Recruit Her?

One of the best ways to spend time in Watch Dogs: Legion is to find different characters and get them recruited. There are a number of categories that need to be fulfilled in order to build a skillful team. These categories range from Spy, Professional Hitman, Drone Expert, Anarchist, Parademic, to Street Artist, Beekeeper, Football Hooligan, Getaway Driver, and Hacker. However, one skilful recruitment which is important to be done in the game is that of the spy.

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion Photograph Evidence: How to snap evidence underground?

Where to find spy in Watch Dogs: Legion?

There are two easy ways to recruit a spy in Watch Dogs: Legion. The first is to find the spy location which is in the MI6 building, located at the western side of the Lamberth district, around the eastern bank of River Thames. This is where the spies are spawned, usually in an alley next to the location. But it is not always a reliable way to find the spy.

Also read: How to change hair in Watch Dogs: Legion? Is it possible to change hairstyle in game?

The second way to find one of the best recruits in the team is to head to the district of Westminster defiant. In order to do this, players first need to interact with the three red markers on the map which are inside the Westminster district. Once at the location players will have to complete two tasks that interact with the terminal and to complete one mission to rescue a freedom fighter from the New Scotland Yard. Though this way is more reliable, it is also quite difficult.

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion best recruits with unique skills and traits

After completing the two tasks, players need to head to the 'Like Clockwork' mission which is located near the parliament. Out there on the Big Ben clock, players will have to do some platforming as a spider drone and interact with the computer terminal which is at the top of the tower. Once this simple task is done by the players, then a spy will be added to their list of operatives right away. The spy will be equipped with a silenced pistol, a fancy spy car, and a spy watch. The spy interestingly follows the stereotypical norms of her certain profession and wears only all-black clothes coupled with darker sunglasses.

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion masks: Find out locations to all masks in game