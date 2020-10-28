Where Is Tangles Shore In Destiny 2? Here's Small Guide To Find This Location

Destiny 2 makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game now. Their latest update called the Festival Of the Lost: Haunted Forest has been the talk of the gaming community lately. A number of fans have also been curious to know more information about the new update. Read more to know about Festival Of the Lost.

Where is Tangled Shore in Destiny 2?

The Destiny 2 makers have brought in their new Festival Of the Lost: Haunted Forest that has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. They have been asking questions like where is the tangled shore in Destiny 2. The new update of Destiny 2 has been live from October 6 till November 3. The answer to the rest of the questions can be found by looking at some videos uploaded by popular streamers. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our guide that shows where exactly is the tangled shore in Destiny 2.

The Tangled Shore is basically a totally dry wasteland that is located just next to Dreaming City in the Reef. The Shore is formed by chunks of large rocks are anchored together. Initially, this area was controlled by the Spider and his Fallen allies. But it was taken by the Barons and the Scorn have taken over. During the same, you will also come across familiar enemies such as the Cabal, Fallen, and Hive. It is assumed that after the prison break, Uldren Sov gifted the Tangled Shore to the Barons. The players can start their hunt for the 6 of the 8 Barons through Adventures around the Tangled Shore. Apart from the locations, the fans have also been trying to figure out about tangled shore lost sectors. We have also attached a video for the same.

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free-to-play game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie till date.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo

2014: Destiny

2017: Destiny 2

