Zendikar Rising: Spoilers, Expeditions And New Party Mechanic

Zendikar is a dangerous world of lethal risks where players delve into ancient ruins in search of priceless rewards. Zendikar Rising is the 85th Magic expansion and will be released this month. Read on to know more details:

Also read | Wasteland 3 Infinite Money Exploit; How To Perform Infinite Money Glitch

Zendikar Rising Spoilers and Release Date

Zendikar Rising release date is on September 25, 2020. It is the 85th Magic expansion. Zendikar Rising contains 280 regular cards (15 basic lands) and includes randomly inserted premium versions of all cards. Cards with alternate card frames have another card number than the original version. Like all previous Zendikar sets, Zendikar Rising features full-art basic lands. Watch the video below of the official trailer.

Also read | Fortnite Week 2 Challenges; Where Is The Ant Manor In Fortnite?

Zendikar Rising Expeditions

Zendikar Rising Expeditions is a set in the Masterpiece Series, functioning as the box toppers for Zendikar Rising. They can also be found in Collector Boosters. Research & Design (formerly Research & Development. It is the section of Wizards of the Coast that creates upcoming sets and cards for Magic: The Gathering) picked from the best lands they had ever designed and chose 30 lands to include in Zendikar Expeditions. They each feature a distinct expansion symbol (a detailed hedron) and have their own set code (ZNE). There are 30 Expeditions in total, all of which are lands. Take a look at the video below for Zendikar spoilers breakdown.



MTG Party Mechanic in Zendikar Rising

This new mechanic revolves around Cleric, Rouge, Warrior, and Wizard. Here are the party-specific cards revealed on the first day of Zendikar Rising spoiler season.

Tazri, Beacon of Unity

CMC: 4(W)

Type: Legendary Creature Human Warrior

Stats: 4/6

First ability: This spell costs one less to cast for each creature in your party.

Second ability: Look at the top six cards of your library. You may reveal up to two Cleric, Rogue, Warrior, Wizard and/or Ally cards from among them and put them in your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in random order.

Also read | Apex Legends 1.45 Patch Notes Implement Much Needed Fixes To Replicators, Loba And More

Spoils of Adventure

CMC: 4(WU)

Type: Instant

First ability: This spell costs one less to cast for each creature in your party.

Second ability: You gain three life and draw three cards.

Acquisitions Expert

CMC: 1(B)

Type: Creature Human Rogue

Stats: 1/2

First ability: When Acquisitions Expert enters the battlefield, the target opponent reveals a number of cards from their hand equal to the number of creatures in your party. You choose one of those cards. That player then discards the card.

Tajuru Paragon

CMC: 1(G)

Type: Creature Elf

Stats: 3/2 with Kicker 3

First ability: Tajuru Paragon is also a Cleric, Rogue, Warrior, and Wizard.

Second ability: When Tajuru Paragon enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, reveal the top six cards of your library. You may put a card that shares a creature type with it from among them into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in random order.

Also read | Fortnite Week 2 XP Coins For Season 4 Chapter 2: Know Locations And Challenges

Promo Image Credits: Wizards of the Coast