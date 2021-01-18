Zombies Free Access Not Working: Learn How To Access Zombies Free Week

Zombies Free access week is live for COD Cold War. This is a promotional event held by COD Cold War to attract new players to purchase the full game. During the free access week, players will be able to access the Cold War Zombies mode and the multiplayer map for a limited amount of time for absolutely no price. This event will help increase the name of the game and also attract new players. One issue that is pestering some users is Zombies Free Access not working.

Zombies Free Access Not working

Some users have noticed that their Zombies Free access isn’t working. The Zombie Free access week will go on from 14 to 21 January, during this time a huge number of users will try out this free subscription to the zombies mode. Due to the huge number of users, some users might not be able to access the Zombies free week. This could be as too many users are on the server at the moment, or the amount of limited users that will be allowed to access the Zombies free week has been surpassed. There is no real fix for this issue and the players will have to just wait for their turn in the unbelievably long virtual line.

How to access Zombies Free week?

From the 14th of January to the 21st of January, players will be able to try the Cold War Zombies Mode in Cold War for free. They will be able to play two modes in the game, which are, the standard Die Maschine mode and the new Cranked mode. The Zombies mode will be available for new players to try out for free during these dates. Here’s how to access Zombies Free Week:

PlayStation

Go to the PlayStation store or the PlayStation Black Ops Cold War website

Search for Zombies Free Access week and click on download

Run the game on the system and go on killing the hordes of zombies

Xbox

Got to the Xbox Store or Microsoft’s BOCW page

Search for Zombies Free Access week and click on download

Run the game on the system and go on killing the hordes of zombies

PC

Go to Blizzard’s Battle.net page

Search for Zombies Free Access week and click on download

Run the game on the system and go on killing the hordes of zombies

