Android Versions List: All Android Versions That Are Named By Google Alphabetically

Android has been running our smartphones for over a decade now and has been under some massive developments. However, it was not only the coding and development that took place underneath but also the out of the box nomenclature for all the new Android versions that added to the popularity of the open-source mobile OS. Not many people know that Android versions were codenamed after dessert items alphabetically beginning from Android Cupcake. Here is an Android Version list with their names, and some key highlights of the OS in the update that might take you by surprise:

Android 1.0: Android Alpha

Initial Release Date: September 23, 2008

API Level(s): 1

This Android version was the first-ever commercially available rollout of Android to the world. Android Alpha shipped with the HTC Dream smartphone. It was with Android 1.0 (Android Alpha) that the world witnessed the early days of smartphone technology and operating systems targeted to make mobile device operations seamless.

Android 1.1: Android Beta

Initial Release Date: February 9, 2009

API Level(s): 2

Android version Beta was an incremental upgrade to the already existing Android Alpha. The update was released to the HTC Dream initially and was meant to fix bugs and add new functionalities. Not many users know that Android 1.1 was internally titled ‘Petit Four’ but never made it as the actual name of the Android version.

Android 1.5: Android Cupcake

Initial Release Date: April 27, 2009

API Level(s): 3

Android 1.5 was the first Android update that was based on a Linux Kernel (2.6.27) and was the first one to be named after a confectionary item. Android 1.5 was globally known as ‘Android Cupcake’. It was with ‘Android Cupcake’s’ that the developers started naming their new Android versions with desserts/confectionary items.

Android 1.6: Android Donut

Initial Release Date: September 15, 2009

API Level(s): 4

While Android Donut seemed to be an incremental update to the last Android release, i.e. Android Cupcake, it packed much new functionality underneath. Android Donut was the fourth major Android version update that was released to the public. Android 1.6 (Android Donut) also featured the latest Linux kernel (2.6.29) as its base of development.

Android 2.0 - 2.1: Android Éclair

Initial Release Date: October 26, 2009

API Level(s): 5 - 7

Android Éclair brought in the introduction of the Android SDK 2.0. Though Android 2.0 (Android Éclair) was based on the same Linux kernel as Android Donut, it brought in many features underneath. One of the revolutionary features of Android Éclair was that it brought in support for live wallpapers, where the background animation would show the movement of images on touch input. Android Éclair also featured incremental updates to Android 2.0.1 and 2.1 with bug fixes and performance improvements.

Android 2.2 – 2.2.3: Android Froyo

Initial Release Date: May 20, 2010

API Level(s): 8

It was the sixth major Android version update that was released out to the public. Android 2.2 was named Froyo i.e. an abbreviation for Frozen Yogurt. Android Froyo brought support for higher PPI devices and the ability to have 4inch 720p screens. Incremental updates with Android versions 2.2.1, 2.2.2, and 2.2.3 were released for bug fixes and performance improvements.

Android 2.3.3 – 2.3.7: Android Gingerbread

Initial Release Date: December 6, 2010

API Level(s): 9 & 10

Based on the Linux kernel version 2.6.35, Android 2.3 was one of the most popular Android SDK’s that was released to the public. It was the Android version that powered many budget smartphone offerings during the time of its release. The initial release of Android 2.3 received two incremental updates (2.3.1 and 2.3.2). However, Android 2.3.3 (Android Gingerbread) was released as another major Android versions update. Android 2.3 also had the release of Android 2.3.4, 2.3.5, 2.3.6, and 2.3.7 as incremental updates under Android Gingerbread.

Android 3.0 – 3.2.6: Android Honeycomb

Initial Release Date: February 22, 2011

API Level(s): 11 - 13

Android Honeycomb was the first-ever Android version that was targeted for a tablet-only release. Android 3.0 never made it to smartphones. It featured several features that made the operations on the tablet-sized devices better. Android 3.0 featured two incremental updates, i.e. Android 3.1 and Android 3.2 (3.2, 3.2.1, 3.2.2, 3.2.3, 3.2.4, 3.2.5 and 3.2.6) under the Android Honeycomb name.

Android 4.0 – 4.0.4: Android Ice Cream Sandwich

Initial Release Date: October 18, 2011

API Level(s): 14 & 15

Android 4.0, which was dubbed as Android Ice Cream Sandwich, was released as Android 4.0.1 and was ‘theoretically compatible’ with all the devices running Android 2.3 (Android Gingerbread). Android Ice Cream Sandwich was also the last Android version to support Adobe Systems’ Flash Player.

Features like Wi-Fi direct and Face Unlock were introduced with Android 4.0 (Android Ice Cream Sandwich). Android Ice Cream Sandwich received an incremental update to Android version 4.0.3 with bug fixes and introduction of new features.

Android 4.1 – 4.3.1: Android Jelly bean

Initial Release Date: July 9, 2012

API Level(s): 16 - 18

Android 4.1 was the next major update that was rolled out to the audiences. It was released as an incremental upgrade aimed at improving the performance of the User Interface. The performance improvement also involved project butter, which used touch anticipation, triple buffering, extended v-sync timing, and frame rate of up to 60 FPS to create ‘buttery-smooth’ UI. It also has incremental update rollouts with 4.1.1, 4.1.2. Android Jelly bean was then turned to Android 4.2 and in the press release, Google titled it ‘A New Flavour of Jelly Bean’. Android 4.2 received three incremental updates in the process before moving to Android 4.3, they were 4.2.1, 4.2.2.

The final stage of Android Jelly Bean was marked with its transition to Android 4.3. The slogan for Android 4.3 Jelly Bean was ‘An even sweeter Jelly Bean’. Android 4.3 was unveiled at an event titled ‘Breakfast with Sundar Pichai’. Android 4.3 received a bug fixing update 4.3.1

Android 4.4 – 4.4.4: Android KitKat

Initial Release Date: October 31, 2013

API Level(s): 19 & 20

Initially named as ‘Key Lime Pie’ it was changed to Android KitKat because very few people knew about the actual flavour of ‘Key Lime Pie’. It was the Android SDK that brought support for Android Wearables and Wear OS. Android 4.4 was succeeded by incremental updates 4.4.1, 4.4.2, 4.4.3, 4.4.4. Many developers also thought that Android KitKat would make it to Android 5.0 as well.

Android 5.0 – 5.1.1: Lollipop

Initial Release Date: November 12, 2014

API Level(s): 21 & 22

Android 5.0 was codenamed as Android L during the Google I/O 2014 and turned to Android Lollipop before the Over-The-Air release. Android 5.0 Lollipop was the first smartphone to have been built around a responsive design language referred to as ‘Material Design’. Incremental updates namely 5.0.1 and 5.0.2, were rolled out for fixing bugs. Android 5.0 then turned into Android 5.1 (Android Lollipop) which was meant to be an incremental update adding to the performance of Android Lollipop. Android 5.1 had an incremental upgrade to 5.1.1 for fixing bugs.

Android 6.0 – 6.0.1: Android Marshmallow

Initial Release Date: October 5, 2015

API Level(s): 23

Unveiled as ‘Android M’ during the 2015 Google I/O, Android Marshmallow was rolled out for the users on August 17, 2015. The Android version brought in loads of performance improvements and features to the Android OS. Android Marshmallow’s bug-fixing update 6.0.1 was rolled out in December 2015.

Android 7.0 – 7.1.2: Android Nougat

Initial Release Date: August 22, 2016

API Level(s): 24 & 25

Android 7.0 was codenamed ‘Android N’ at Google I/O in 2016, and the users were asked to suggest the dessert names to update the codename. Android 7.0 was finally named as Android Nougat before the public rollout. Not Many people are of the fact that Android N was going to be named as Naiappam (a dessert from Kerela, India), but it lost to Nougat’s popularity and thus was termed Nougat. Android 7.0 also was very famous for bringing in the Google Assistant to the users. Android 7.0 received two incremental updates in the form of 7.1.1 and 7.1.2

Android 8.0 – 8.1.0: Android Oreo

Initial Release Date: August 21, 2017

API Level(s): 26 & 27

Android Orea was the 8th major Android version release. Android 8.0 brought in support for Project Treble, and all the Project Treble equipped devices could flash GSI images of the upcoming Android Betas, with the help of custom recoveries. Android 8.0 (Android Oreo) was said to be one of the worst Android versions in terms of Battery life. Android 8.0 got an incremental update to 8.1.0 which fixed the battery draining issue and other problems of the Android version that rolled out previously.

Android 9.0: Android Pie

Initial Release Date: August 6, 2018

API Level(s): 28

Android Pie was the last Android version that was codenamed after a confectionary item/dessert. Android Pie was known for its two-button navigation support and Vulkan 1.1 support. Android 9.0 Pie can still be found on numerous devices powered by Android OS. Android 9.0 was the first-ever Android update that did not need an incremental or bug fixing update.

Android 10

Initial Release Date: September 3, 2019

API Level(s): 29

Android 10 is the current and the latest version of Android. However, with Android 10, Google decided to ditch its popular naming system and keep it plain with numbers only. Android 10 was unveiled as ‘Android Q’ at the Google I/O conference. It was going to be named ‘Queen Cake’ at the launch, which was earlier titled ‘Quince Tart’. However, Android 10 released as the first Android version update without any dessert name attached to it. When looked carefully, users can still notice Google’s plans of using a dessert starting with Q for the Android update in the Settings menu and the Android 10 Easter Egg.

