VIDEO: Caught On Camera: Passenger's Miraculous Escape From Death In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

Terrifying footage has emerged from inside Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, moments before its tragic crash in Kazakhstan. One passenger, who was reciting his last prayer, miraculously survived with only minor injuries. The video, reportedly sent to the passenger's wife as the plane descended uncontrollably, captures the tense cabin atmosphere with oxygen masks deployed and passengers praying in fear. Shocking visuals from the crash site show the aftermath, with survivors crying for help amid the wreckage and moaning in pain. This harrowing incident has sparked global concern, highlighting the terrifying ordeal faced by those onboard. The crash underscores the need for urgent rescue efforts and a thorough investigation to uncover the causes behind the tragedy.