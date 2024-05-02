Videos
Published May 2, 2024 at 9:44 PM IST
Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Odesa for 3rd time in three days
Russia launched its third attack in a week on Odesa, firing ballistic missiles at the southern Ukrainian port city and injuring 14 people, local officials and emergency services said. The attack hit a sorting depot belonging to Ukraine's biggest private delivery company, Nova Poshta.
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 21:44 IST
