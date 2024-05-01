Videos
Published May 1, 2024 at 12:33 PM IST
Russia's Dramatic Display Of ‘Trophied’ Western Military Equipment
Experience the unveiling of a dramatic exhibition of captured western weapons in Moscow, Russia. Set against the backdrop of Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill, this captivating exhibition opened to the public on May 01. Featuring over 30 samples of military equipment captured from countries including the USA, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Australia, and South Africa, this display offers a unique glimpse into international military conflicts. Join us as we explore this remarkable exhibition, which will remain on display for a month.
Published May 1st, 2024 at 12:33 IST
