Published May 2, 2024 at 11:58 AM IST
India At UN Reiterates Support For ‘Two-State Solution’
With Israel bent on moving its assaults into Rafah, no probable relief for Gazans appears to be in sight. Despite Israel’s resolve nations, such as the US, continue to oppose the likely Rafah offensive. Meanwhile, India ,over the course of the war, has expressed itself in statements, joint statements, and votes at UN. On May 01, India reiterated support for the ‘Two-State solution’ for Israel and Palestine at UN.
